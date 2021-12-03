Dead By Daylight is free for PC at the Epic Games Store; see requirements | Horror games

Dead by Daylight, the popular multiplayer horror game, is free for PC from the Epic Games Store, accompanied by the title while True: learn(). Both are available until next Thursday (9), when they will be replaced by Godfall and Prison Architect. Players will be able to add games to their collection permanently through their Epic Games account, the same one used to play Fortnite. Dead by Daylight is available on PS4 and PS5 for R$149.50, on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S for R$79 (also on Xbox Game Pass), on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 (around R$168), PC for R$19.99 and free on Android and iPhone (iOS).
🎮 How to redeem free games from the Epic Games Store
Dead by Daylight is a horror game where one player is a supernatural assassin and the others must survive by escaping from it — Photo: Disclosure/Digital Behavior
Dead by Daylight’s gameplay popularized an asymmetrical multiplayer gaming style, where those involved in the game don’t necessarily have the same skills. In this case, one of the players takes on the role of a powerful assassin, like in classic horror movies, and the others are survivors who need to escape him. The villain has several supernatural powers to ease his task of eliminating all players, while the other characters have few ways to defend themselves and need to repair power generators to ensure their escape.
The game was also known for receiving several expansion packs for DLC with assassins, survivors and maps based on movies and series. These include Michael Myers from Halloween, Freddy Krueger from The Nightmare Hour, Leather Face from The Chainsaw Massacre, the Demogorgon, Nancy and Steve from Stranger Things, and more. Each new enemy has a new skill that shakes the gameplay.
Dead by Daylight: minimum requirements
|Minimum requirements
|Recommended configuration
|Operational system:
|Windows 10 (64 Bits)
|Windows 10 (64 Bits)
|Processor:
|Intel Core i3-4170 or AMD FX-8120
|Intel Core i3-4170 or AMD FX-8300
|RAM memory:
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Video card:
|Geforce GTX 460 w/ 1GB or AMD HD 6850 w/ 1GB
|Geforce GTX 760 or AMD HD 8800 w/ 4GB
|DirectX:
|11
|11
|Storage:
|50 GB of available space
|50 GB of available space
while True: learn() is also free
The unusual puzzle game while True: learn() tells the story of a programmer who uses machine learning in his work in creative ways. Through a visual language, in which the player only needs to connect parts, it will be possible to create amazing programs such as an app to recognize cat language or a car that drives itself. The task, of course, is not simple and the player will need to be patient to deal with some bugs that can arise in his code.
while True: learn() brings a fun programming simulator with visual and educational puzzles — Photo: Playback/Epic Games Store
