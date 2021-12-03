Dead by Daylight is free for PC; know how to rescue

Dead by Daylight is free for PC via Epic Games. In the multiplayer horror game, four players face another player in the role of assassin who aims to exterminate the survivors, who in turn try to escape a violent death.

The offer runs until December 9, at 1 pm. Purchasing your copy is quite simple: just go to the game’s page on the Epic Games Store and click on “Get”. The game will automatically appear in your library. Once rescued, it will be yours forever.

Dead by Daylight PC Specs

Minimum

Operational system : 64-bit Windows 10

: 64-bit Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i3-4170 or AMD FX-8120

: Intel Core i3-4170 or AMD FX-8120 Video card : GeForce GTX 460 with 1GB or AMD HD 6850 with 1GB compatible with DX11

: GeForce GTX 460 with 1GB or AMD HD 6850 with 1GB compatible with DX11 Memory : 8 GB of RAM

: 8 GB of RAM Storage: 50 GB

Recommended

Operational system : 64-bit Windows 10

: 64-bit Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i3-4170 or AMD FX-8300 or higher

: Intel Core i3-4170 or AMD FX-8300 or higher Video card : GeForce 760 or AMD HD 8800 or higher with 4GB RAM compatible with DX11

: GeForce 760 or AMD HD 8800 or higher with 4GB RAM compatible with DX11 Memory: 8 GB of RAM

8 GB of RAM Storage: 50 GB

