Dead by Daylight will be free for a limited time

Dead by Daylight will be available to all players for free at the Epic Games Store between December 2nd and 9th. During this time, while True: learn() will also be available for free.

Every week, Epic Games makes some games available for free. As the gratuity is temporary, don’t waste time if you are interested in a title. For now, there is no information on which game will be available for free next week.

If you’re also interested in game discounts, check out some reduced price titles in the Epic store below:

True Hat: BRL 2.99

Nexomon Extinction: BRL 34.19

Crysis Remastered Trilogy: R$75.99

Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and Beans: R$5.74

Story of Seasons Friends of Mineral Town: R$65.79

The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante: R$24.69

The Total War Saga Troy: R$119.99

Twin Mirror: R$85.99

Not sure if Dead by Daylight runs on PC? So, calm down there.

DBD | Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-4170 or AMD FX-8120

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 50GB

DirectX: DirectX 11

Graphics: GeForce GTX 460 with 1 GB or AMD HD 6850 with 1 GB DX11 compatible

DBD | Recommended Specifications