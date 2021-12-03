December on Xbox Game Pass has Halo Infinite, Among Us and Stardew Valley for free and more

XBox announced the games that arrive on the Xbox Game Pass in the first fortnight of this month. Highlights include Halo Infinite, released Nov. 15 and XBox exclusive, Among Us, a game that was a hit with streamers last year, and the quiet Stardew Valley, which lets you live the life of a farmer.

See what’s in, what’s out and which games are exclusive to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (subscription service).

Stardew Valley (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 2nd

You inherited your grandfather’s old farm in Stardew Valley. Armed with secondhand tools, you prepare to start your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these fields into a prosperous home?

Halo Infinite (Cloud, Console and PC) – 12/8

When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate is at stake, Master Chief prepares to face the most relentless enemy he has ever faced. Step into the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the Halo ring itself to scale. Prepare your skills with the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Free Beta, available now, and enjoy all that Season 1: Heroes of Reach has to offer.

Among Us (Console) – 12/14

Play with 4 to 15 players online and try to prepare your ship for the match. But be careful, as one or more players in the crew are imposters bent on killing everyone on board.

12/02

ANVIL (Console and PC)

Archvale (Cloud, Console and PC)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC)

Rubber Bandits (Cloud, Console and PC)

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Other days

12/07 – Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC)

– Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC) 12/09 – One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console and PC)

– One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console and PC) 12/14 – Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console and PC)

What’s in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

12/02

Halo Infinite Multiplayer: “Pass Tense” MA40 AR Bundle

Dauntless: New Year’s Bundle

Apex Legends: RIG Helmet Weapon Amulet

World of Warships: Legends – Hero’s Companion

Games that go out of service on November 15th

You can save up to 20% when purchasing these games using your member discount.