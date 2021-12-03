December will have asteroid bigger than the Eiffel Tower, solar eclipse and meteor shower. see the dates

Photo: Urikyo33/Pixabay





The astronomical calendar for the month of December is full of phenomena to close 2021 with a flourish. In the last month of the year there will be passage of potentially dangerous asteroids, solar eclipses and even a meteor shower.

According to the American Space Agency (NASA), the asteroid 4660 Nereus is 492 feet long, equivalent to approximately 150 meters long. It will enter Earth’s orbit on December 11th.

The immense space rock will reach about 4.6 million miles (7.4 million kilometers) from Earth. The agency called it “potentially dangerous”.

Although it is “potentially dangerous”, NASA has reported that there is no threat to humanity, and there is no reason to worry, as the star will pass some 3.9 million kilometers from Earth.

According to specialists, the distance is equivalent to 10 times the trajectory between Earth and Moon.

Meteor shower

On the 13th and 14th, the sky will stage a spectacle: a peak of the Geminid meteor shower, considered by NASA as one of the best and most striking of the year. It will be possible to view up to 120 meteors per hour.

In the sky over the Brazilian territory, moving lights can be observed, although it is more visible in the Northern hemisphere.

According to experts, Geminis is believed to originate from the fragments of the asteroid 3200 Phaeton, which “scraped” across the Earth in November 2017.

solar eclipse

Next Saturday (4), the only total solar eclipse of the year takes place. According to NASA, the phenomenon will be seen in its entirety only in Antarctica, but people from some parts of the southern hemisphere will also be able to observe it. However, whoever is in Brazil will not be able to see him.

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth and casts a shadow over our planet, totally or partially blocking sunlight in some areas.

Launch of the James Webb Space Telescope

Finally, on December 22, NASA will launch the James Webb Space Telescope. The equipment will open “a window to the primitive universe”, according to the space agency.

With the space mission, scientists believe it will be possible to discover the period when the first stars and galaxies formed.

