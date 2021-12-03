Default PEC opens crisis between Chamber and Senate – 12/03/2021

The attempt by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, to promulgate in slices the PEC of the precatório opened a crisis with the Senate. Senators maintain that the changes made to the text were worded in such a way as to prevent partial enactment. Thus, the deputies would have to vote again on the constitutional amendment so that the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400 begins to be paid. The enactment depends on the signature of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco. He will set fire to the House he presides over if he gives in to Lira’s pressures.

“The Senate would be ungovernable,” Senator Simone Tebet, of the MDB, told the column. “Without agreements, this PEC would have been rejected. We already predicted that we could have problems with the Chamber. We made a tied text. There is no way to manufacture a different wording from what was approved.” Toucan senator José Anibal, who also participated in the negotiations that led part of the opposition to vote in favor of the amendment, echoes his colleague: “The text is tied up.”

the senators succeeded despise, so to speak, the text they received from the Chamber. The original vices remained: default of judicial debts, hole in the spending ceiling and dribbling in the Fiscal Responsibility Law. But the text went through deletions and, above all, additions that made the bad less worse. The R$ 106 billion obtained with the default were stamped for the payment of the new Bolsa Família and expenses with Health, social assistance and pensions. The benefit of R$ 400, which would expire in December 2022, became permanent, although the source of the income was indicated. The default period was shortened by ten years, from 2036 to 2026. The figure of R$ 16 billion referring to Fundef court orders, debts in the Education area, was placed above the ceiling.

Oblivious to the differences that electrify relations between the Chamber and Senate, Bolsonaro and João Roma, minister of Auxílio Brasil, trumpeted the benefit at the presidential live on Thursday. The duo gives the idea that the first installment of the R$400 benefit will be paid before Christmas.