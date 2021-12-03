Delivery startup Daki becomes a unicorn after an investment of US$ 260 million in Jokr – 12/02/2021 – Mercado

Jokr, which operates in Brazil as delivery startup Daki, announced this Thursday (2) that it is a unicorn with a market value of US$ 1.2 billion. The value was reached after an investment round that raised US$ 260 million.

The Brazilian brand had already stood out after announcing a merger with the Jokr group and receiving a contribution of US$ 170 million in July this year. The deal is part of the American group’s plans to expand its 15-minute delivery offer in other countries with partner companies. Mexico, Peru and Colombia are also on the list.

Daki does not reveal what percentage of Jokr’s shareholding is or how much its operation in Brazil is worth.

Founded in January by Alex Bretzner, Rafael Vasto and Rodrigo Maroja, the Daki app found a competitive market with Rappi, Zé Delivery, iFood and UberEats. The platform, according to her, grew 933% in the last quarter and operates in São Paulo, Campinas, Guarulhos, Rio de Janeiro and Niterói.

Daki operates through dark stores, which store common consumer goods in supermarkets. Inside them, professionals walk through the aisles of the space to select the products purchased and take them to delivery people. The store’s operating range considers the distance that it is possible to travel without exceeding the agility goal.

Currently, the company has 66 stores and has the goal of reaching 100, expanding the operation to the rest of Brazil by January of next year.