Dell Core i7 Notebook: See Six Models to Buy in 2021 | Which one to buy?

Dell offers a wide portfolio of notebooks in Brazil, many of them equipped with the Intel Core i7 processor. The models range from the most basic versions with simple specifications to the advanced ones, with more powerful configurations. Intermediate laptops, such as the Inspiron i15-3501-A60P, are focused on productivity and can be found for figures starting at R$4,274. More robust versions, such as the 2 in 1 Inspiron 5406-M30S model, have a touch-sensitive screen and can become a tablet for an approximate investment of R$ 6,699.

In the list below, the TechAll gathered six Dell notebooks with Intel Core i7 chip that are on sale in Brazil. Below, you can check the features, specifications and differences of each device to choose the ideal model.

The i15-3501-A60P model is an intermediate notebook, with configurations that can be interesting for productivity and studies. The laptop is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, has 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and an integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card. BRL 4,274.

The notebook is compact and promises to be lighter, which can make transport easier. The device’s screen is 15.6 inches, features anti-glare technology and HD resolution. The keyboard has numerical extension, which can be useful for those who work with calculations and spreadsheets. The operating system that comes factory installed in the model is Windows 10 Home.

Model i15-3501-A80S is an intermediate model that features 11th generation Intel Core i7 chip and hybrid storage, with 1 TB of HD memory and 128 GB of SSD. The laptop also has 8 GB of RAM and has a dedicated GeForce MX330 graphics card from Nvidia, which should be enough to run some games and do heavier file edits.

Anyone interested in the model needs to spend around R$5,129. The notebook features a thin-edged, LED-backlit screen with anti-glare technology. The display is 15.6 inches, with HD resolution. The keyboard offers numerical extension, which improves productivity issues and the device’s operating system is Windows 10 Home.

The Inspiron i14-5406-A30S is a 2-in-1 model that can rotate up to 360 degrees to turn a tablet. The device has a touch-sensitive screen and has four different modes of use: tent, presentation, notebook and tablet. The display has 14-inch ultra-thin edges and features Full HD resolution. The keyboard is backlit, which can make it easier to use in low-light environments.

As for technical specifications, the laptop comes equipped with 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 256 GB of SSD storage, 8 GB of RAM memory and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics graphics card. On Amazon’s website, the model can be seen for figures starting at R$ 5,999. The notebook comes with the Windows 10 Home operating system installed at the factory.

More notebooks to buy

The i15-5502-A30S notebook is another model with intermediate configurations. The device features an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, has 8 GB of RAM memory, 256 GB of SSD storage and comes with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics card. The model’s differential is its ExpressCharge system, which promises to recharge the battery faster.

As for the screen, the laptop features a 15.6-inch ultra-thin display and Full HD resolution. The device’s keyboard is backlit, which should make typing easier in dimly lit environments. In addition, the notebook also features a premium all-white design, with lifting hinges that ensure a more comfortable typing angle. The model’s operating system is Windows 10 Home, and the notebook is available for figures starting at R$ 6,399 on the Amazon website.

The Inspiron i13-5301-A30S is a compact notebook with a 13.3-inch screen. The model has thin edges, which tends to make the screen and field of view wider. The display has Full HD resolution, promising to reproduce clear images even from different angles. The device’s keyboard is backlit, but has no numerical extension, which can impact productivity issues. On Amazon’s website, the model can be found for around R$ 6,499.

The laptop is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, has an integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics graphics card, has 8GB of RAM and has hybrid storage with 512GB on the SSD and a further 32GB on the Intel Optane Memory system, promising bigger responsiveness. The operating system that comes with the factory part is Windows 10 Home.

The Inspiron 5406-M30S notebook, like the i14-5406-A30S version, is a 2 in 1 model. The laptop also allows you to change the way you present it from a traditional notebook to tablet mode, ideal for studying or drawing with the touchscreen, for example. The model has a 14-inch screen with thin edges and Full HD resolution.

The device’s keyboard is backlit, which makes typing easier at night, and the model ships with Windows 11 from the factory. The notebook features an 11th generation Intel Core i7 chip, has an integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics graphics, 256 GB of SSD storage and 8 GB of RAM memory. On Amazon’s website, the model can be seen for figures starting at R$ 6,699.

