Despite technical recession now, Brazil’s GDP will be strong in Q4, says economist

The 0.1% drop in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Brazil in the third quarter on the result of the second quarter, released this Thursday (2) by the IBGE, pushed the country into a technical recession. However, the fourth quarter should be very different, according to Gustavo Cruz, economist and strategist at RB Investments.

“The indicator in the third quarter is not alarming”, explains the expert to the Money Times. As you know, the result was pressured by the 8% drop in GDP of the farming.

According to Cruz, the effects of the water crisis and frost were already expected by the market. He interprets the downfall of agriculture in the period as something punctual.

What brings encouragement to RB Investimentos’ expectations for the last quarter of the year could have already been noticed in this release. Amidst the negative data, the growth of 0.9% in household consumption, compared to the second quarter, is still an encouragement.

“The consumer and services sector is slowly regaining its full strength. We already notice a greater circulation of people on the streets as the vaccination rate rises”, he argues.

The economist cites the sexta-feira Negra this year as an example of the gradual recovery of Brazilian economic activity. Despite no exceptional record, retail registers a 6.3% increase in nominal sales on this Black Friday, according to Cielo’s ICVA index.

And the omicron variant?

As for the possible impacts of the variant omicron of the new coronavirus in Brazil’s GDP, especially in 2022, Cruz explains that it is too early to price, despite the fact that the market has already done so to a large extent since the emergence of the strain.

“Everything will also depend on what vaccine manufacturers have to say about the effectiveness of their immunizing agents with the new variant”, he says.

The economist warns that, regardless of the impact of omicron on the economy, we will already have on the radar the intensification of interest rate hikes in Brazil to control inflation, making the first quarter of 2022 very volatile.