DF confirms 2 cases of the variant; total in Brazil reaches 5

Health Secretary Manoel Luiz Narvaz Pafiadache confirmed today the first two cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the Federal District, both in Brasília. Now, Brazil has five cases of the new strain, the other three in São Paulo.

The new cases are of passengers who recently arrived from South Africa, on a flight that passed through Ethiopia and landed at the International Airport of São Paulo/Garulhos (SP). The two had positive results for covid-19 after arriving in Brasília, and have been in isolation since then, according to the Federal District government.

On Tuesday (30), the Health Department of the Federal District had already informed that it was investigating a suspected omicron infection. It was a man who had been to South Africa and was diagnosed with covid-19 on Monday (29), two days after arriving in Brazil. He was on the same flight that landed in Guarulhos on the 27th, carrying another passenger — this one from São Paulo — infected.

Omicron has already been detected in at least 12 countries and has been considered by the WHO (World Health Organization) as a “concern variant”. It is not yet known whether it is more transmissible or lethal than the other mutations, but Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) has already reinforced that the existing vaccines continue to be effective in preventing serious conditions and deaths caused by covid-19.

Two days ago, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) announced the cancellation of all parties scheduled for this year’s New Year’s Eve in the Federal District. The decision was motivated precisely by the rapid spread of the omicron variant, identified and sequenced for the first time in South Africa, just over a week ago.

“In light of recent news about the advancement of the new variant of the covid-19 virus, I decided to cancel the parties scheduled for this year’s New Year’s Eve. We have come a long way in fighting the disease and we cannot risk a setback in this fight. recommended care, especially in this time of uncertainty,” wrote Ibaneis on a social network.

I ask that everyone observe the recommended precautions, especially in this time of uncertainty, until we can resume life normally. — Ibaneis Oficial (@IbaneisOficial) November 30, 2021

3rd case in São Paulo

The announcement by the Health Department of the Federal District comes a day after the government of São Paulo confirms the third case of the omicron variant in the state. He is a 29-year-old man who came from Ethiopia and landed in Guarulhos (SP) on Saturday (27), on the same flight as the two passengers from the Federal District who were also diagnosed with the new strain.

According to the São Paulo Health Department, the man had already taken two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine against covid-19 and had no symptoms. He remains in isolation in Guarulhos, where he lives.

The other two cases of omicron in São Paulo are a couple, formed by a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. Both took the single dose of Janssen while they were in South Africa and, so far, they have only had mild symptoms of covid-19. They were also instructed by the Health Department to stay in isolation.

(With Reuters)