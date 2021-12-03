DF has two cases of infection with the new variant

posted on 12/02/2021 2:25 PM / updated on 12/2/2021 2:36 PM



(credit: PhonlamaiPhoto/Getty Images)

The Federal District has two cases of infection by the covid-19 omicron variant. The information was confirmed by Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) to mail this Thursday (2/12). Initially, the DF was investigating only one case of the new strain. “Two cases confirmed”, summarized Ibaneis to the report.

More details about the infected will be passed on by the Health Department managers later this afternoon. One of the suspected cases is that of a man who had just arrived from South Africa. He was tested for covid-19 on Nov. 29 with a positive result. Despite being asymptomatic, the traveler has been in isolation at home since his arrival in the capital.

What is known about the omicron

What are the main differences of this new strain?

There’s a lot we don’t know yet. The main difference from this variant is the high mutation rate. It has many mutations, and most of them are in the spike protein — which is the region of the virus that binds to human cells and that is used by most vaccines to generate immunity. This could eventually lead to further transmission or reduced effectiveness of vaccines. Despite all this, it is still too early for us to measure her real danger. We still have no way of knowing. Until then, we have no deaths attributed to this variant.

What can the Health Department do to anticipate a new wave of covid-19?

Brazil, in general, needs to ask for the requirement of vaccination. Afterwards, it is necessary to invest in testing. It needs to be broad and unrestricted, easily accessible to the entire population. And people need to understand that even those who are vaccinated need to get tested. But, in addition, Brazil needs to invest in genetic sequencing.