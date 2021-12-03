DF patients have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic

ANA ISABEL MANSUR – SAMARA SCHWINGEL

The two brasilienses infected with the covid-19 omicron variant are doing well. One of them had mild symptoms and the other is asymptomatic. According to the Department of Health of the Federal District, the two patients completed the immunization cycle, including the booster dose (D3).

Despite the confirmation of the cases, Governor Ibaneis Rocha told the mail who is not thinking of coming back with restriction measures to prevent the mass dissemination of the new variant that scares the world.

In a statement at the Ministry of Health this Thursday afternoon (2/12), the Health Secretary of the Federal District, General Pafiadache, detailed that the two patients were on a flight from South Africa, which passed through Ethiopia and landed in Guarulhos (SP) before arriving in Brasília.

Pafiadache guaranteed that the other passengers of the aircraft that boarded in the capital of São Paulo for the DF are being monitored by the folder. The brasilienses with omicron, on the other hand, remain isolated.

Earlier, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) had informed the mail about the confirmations. Initially, the DF was investigating only one case of the new strain.