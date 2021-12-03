Differences between Elden Ring and Souls and why we’re looking forward to playing it

Bandai Namco’s next big release, Elden Ring, is getting closer every day. The game is being developed by FromSoftware, under the direction of iconic Hidetaka Miyazaki once again. That means we can expect a lot of similarities to your previous work, right? Yes and no.

Considering everything that was shown in the 15-minute gameplay, it was possible to play in the game’s Network Tests between the 12th and 14th of November, or even if we take into account everything we experienced in our previous play; there are differences between Elden Ring and the previous FromSoftware games – namely: Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

In terms of narrative, perhaps the most significant of these differences is the participation of non-playable secondary characters often encountered during explorations. These figures will gain more importance in Elden Ring compared to NPCs from other titles. They will help tell the story of the new game, gaining a more significant role.

This isn’t entirely unheard of in the franchise, of course, but let’s not forget that George RR Martin, author of The Ice and Fire Chronicles, was involved in the game’s production by creating the mythology for Miyazaki to expand and create the Elden Ring story with a pinch of drama through your characters.

That said, Elden Ring’s plot is expected to be more direct and rely heavily on a large cast of characters.

Another big difference that we can observe analyzing everything that has been released is how huge the world of Elden Ring is. And no wonder, after all, the new game promises an open world experience never seen before in the Souls franchise, where the player can explore the scenarios freely. This is evident from the map fragments found that only offer a view of a small portion of the Midlands.

Personally, the feeling of discovering a whole new (and huge) world, but of course, coupled with the hostile atmosphere of the Elden Ring world, is one of the aspects we’re most looking forward to checking out when we get our hands on the full game.

And when it comes to gameplay, the new game published by Bandai Namco is not lacking in news. The beautiful Enchanted Spirit Steed, for example, will serve as a mount during the exploration, making the journey a little more vertical; but it can also be used in boss battles.

Additionally, Elden Ring will feature the new Summoning mechanic. The feature works similarly to the summoning of characters and allied players in other Souls, but with a larger scope. With Summoning, it will be possible to conquer or buy lost souls that can be summoned to help your character during battles.

Whether to cause more damage to enemies or to distract them, Summons promise to be of great help, but of course, without making the game too easy. According to Miyazaki himself, souls can only be summoned in specific locations, and you will need to manage their level. In other words: don’t expect to depend on this feature whenever you’re in trouble.

Otherwise, Elden Ring will offer several structural elements already known by veterans of Souls: checkpoints called Places Graces, character creation and the assignment of a class that best suits the player’s needs; fog gates before the bosses, secrets in the scenarios, fragmented story, PvP raids and co-op for up to four players; among other details.

Still, Elden Ring seems more challenging, refined and ambitious than its predecessors, with the potential to bring a renewed vision to the action-RPG genre. May 25th of February 2022 come soon so we can play it on PC (via Steam), Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

* This text is sponsored by Bandai Namco. #IGNPubli

