Discount movement is exaggerated, says Órama; see nominations for december

For a more volatile month due to the worsening macroeconomic scenario, the Orama chose to maintain in December a more defensive allocation of its recommended portfolio of real estate funds.
The broker gave priority to receivables funds due to cash flow resilience, in addition to brick funds with properties of quality, attractive rates of return and tenants with low risk of credit. Cheap funds have also entered the Órama’s radar, which sees the discount movement as exaggerated.
“This is mainly due to the fact that the vast majority of investors have entered this market as of 2019, in a context of falling interest rates and greater euphoria,” he said. “This is a still maturing market, in which investors […] respond more reactively to the macro scenario”.
|Background
|ticker
|Segment
|Weight
|BC Fund
|BRCR11
|corporate slabs
|5%
|RBR Properties
|RBRP11
|corporate slabs
|5%
|CSHG Real Estate
|HGRE11
|corporate slabs
|5%
|JS Real Estate
|JSRE11
|corporate slabs
|5%
|CSHG Urban Income
|HGRU11
|urban income
|10%
|REC Logistics
|RELG11
|Logistics
|10%
|BTG Logistics
|BTLG11
|Logistics
|10%
|TRX Real Estate
|TRXF11
|Retail/logistics
|10%
|Devant Real Estate Receivables
|DEVA11
|Receivables
|10%
|RBR Real Estate Credit
|RBRY11
|Receivables
|10%
|Value RE III
|VGIR11
|Receivables
|10%
|Real Active TG
|TGAR11
|Development
|10%
Órama’s portfolio ended November with a devaluation of 3.26%, compared to a 3.64% drop in the Real Estate Funds Index (Ifix).