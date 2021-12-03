Discount movement is exaggerated, says Órama; see nominations for december

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Discount movement is exaggerated, says Órama; see nominations for december 6 Views

Cheap funds entered the Órama’s radar, which sees the discount movement as exaggerated (Image: jcomp/Freepik)

For a more volatile month due to the worsening macroeconomic scenario, the Orama chose to maintain in December a more defensive allocation of its recommended portfolio of real estate funds.

The broker gave priority to receivables funds due to cash flow resilience, in addition to brick funds with properties of quality, attractive rates of return and tenants with low risk of credit. Cheap funds have also entered the Órama’s radar, which sees the discount movement as exaggerated.

“This is mainly due to the fact that the vast majority of investors have entered this market as of 2019, in a context of falling interest rates and greater euphoria,” he said. “This is a still maturing market, in which investors […] respond more reactively to the macro scenario”.

BackgroundtickerSegmentWeight
BC FundBRCR11corporate slabs5%
RBR PropertiesRBRP11corporate slabs5%
CSHG Real EstateHGRE11corporate slabs5%
JS Real EstateJSRE11corporate slabs5%
CSHG Urban IncomeHGRU11urban income10%
REC LogisticsRELG11Logistics10%
BTG LogisticsBTLG11Logistics10%
TRX Real EstateTRXF11Retail/logistics10%
Devant Real Estate ReceivablesDEVA11Receivables10%
RBR Real Estate CreditRBRY11Receivables10%
Value RE IIIVGIR11Receivables10%
Real Active TGTGAR11Development10%

Órama’s portfolio ended November with a devaluation of 3.26%, compared to a 3.64% drop in the Real Estate Funds Index (Ifix).

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

“Today’s results represent a better past than a better future”

Photo: Disclosure Solange Srour (photo), chief economist at Credit Suisse, said in a report sent …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved