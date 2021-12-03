Discount movement is exaggerated, says Órama; see nominations for december

For a more volatile month due to the worsening macroeconomic scenario, the Orama chose to maintain in December a more defensive allocation of its recommended portfolio of real estate funds.

The broker gave priority to receivables funds due to cash flow resilience, in addition to brick funds with properties of quality, attractive rates of return and tenants with low risk of credit. Cheap funds have also entered the Órama’s radar, which sees the discount movement as exaggerated.

“This is mainly due to the fact that the vast majority of investors have entered this market as of 2019, in a context of falling interest rates and greater euphoria,” he said. “This is a still maturing market, in which investors […] respond more reactively to the macro scenario”.

Background ticker Segment Weight BC Fund BRCR11 corporate slabs 5% RBR Properties RBRP11 corporate slabs 5% CSHG Real Estate HGRE11 corporate slabs 5% JS Real Estate JSRE11 corporate slabs 5% CSHG Urban Income HGRU11 urban income 10% REC Logistics RELG11 Logistics 10% BTG Logistics BTLG11 Logistics 10% TRX Real Estate TRXF11 Retail/logistics 10% Devant Real Estate Receivables DEVA11 Receivables 10% RBR Real Estate Credit RBRY11 Receivables 10% Value RE III VGIR11 Receivables 10% Real Active TG TGAR11 Development 10%

Órama’s portfolio ended November with a devaluation of 3.26%, compared to a 3.64% drop in the Real Estate Funds Index (Ifix).