Disney+, Canva and more: See list of best apps of the year for Android – 02/12/2021

Google last week announced its traditional list of the best apps of the year for Android. The 2021 edition of the “Google Play Oscar” has more categories, now including the best ones for tablets and watches with the Wear OS system.

Unlike Apple, which selects the best apps for its products only based on the evaluation of the App Store editorial team, Google also takes into account, in addition to the publishers responsible for highlighting programs on the Google Play homepage, the public rating that each one of them have.

The top winner was Disney+, the Disney conglomerate’s streaming service for series and movies, including brands such as Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more. The app won in two categories: “best of the year” and among “most fun”.

Canva, the image editor used for presentations and design work, which was also awarded by Apple, was among the winners in the “Best Apps for Tablets” category, along with Adobe’s Lightroom and Concepts — both with similar functions .

Already in the category of best apps for smart watches, they won Sleep Cycle, an app that helps monitor sleep; Calm, of guided meditation; and My Fitness Pal, which helps with regimented diets and workouts.

Among the games, the highlight was the competitive online action games “Marvel Future Revolution” and “League of Legends: Wild Rift”, which also won Apple’s award. But Google also highlighted “Rogue Land”, “Northgard”, “Suspects” and independents (indies) like “Bird Alone” and “Donut County”.

Check below the list of the best apps this year in Brazil, for Android, according to Google:

