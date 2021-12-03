Dividends from Taesa (TAEE11) and Braskem (BRKM5) draw attention

Business

In the highlights of companies this Thursday (2) draws the market’s attention to Taesa (TAEE11) which will distribute R$ 523 million to shareholders in dividends and interest on equity (JCP).

In addition to Taesa, the Braskem (BRKM5) also announced that it will pay R$ 6 billion in anticipated dividends. already the MRV (MRVE3) will pay R$78.3 million in dividends. In turn, the cury (CURY3) announced the payment of R$50 million in dividends. And, Renova Energia (RNEW11) concluded the sale of Brasil PCH for R$ 1.1 billion.

See the highlights of companies this Thursday:

Taesa

Taesa will pay R$523 million in earnings to its shareholders, divided into R$202.01 million in the form of Interest on Equity (JCP) and R$320.9 million in the form of interim dividends.

Only long position investors on December 6, 2021, they will be entitled to receive Taesa’s earnings. The company’s shares are now traded “ex interest“, that is, without the right to dividends and to JCP from December 7, 2021 – the date is valid for the TAEE3 shares, TAEE4 shares and TAEE11 units.

Braskem

Braskem will pay a total of R$ 6 billion in advance dividends. According to a material fact, R$7.53 will be distributed per Class A common or preferred share.

who holds Braskem shares of Class B, will receive BRL 0.60 in dividends per share. According to the petrochemical company, the payment of dividends in Brazil will be made on December 20, 2021.

MRV

MRV Engenharia approved the distribution of dividends in the total amount of R$78.3 million, released by the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 23rd.

According to the statement filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), MRV’s dividends will have a unit value of BRL 0.16 per share ordinary, and will be paid on December 16th.

cury

THE cury announced that it will pay dividends in the total amount of R$50 million. Of this amount, R$33 million correspond to interim dividends and R$17 million to interim dividends.

The amount of the unit value of the Cury dividends will be R$ 0.17 per common share, divided between intermediaries and interim, of R$ 0.11 and R$ 0.05, respectively.

Renew Energy

Renova Energia, under judicial reorganization, concluded the sale of the Isolated Production Unit (UPI) Brazil (PCH), to the other shareholders of Brasil PCH, BSB Energética and Eletroriver, for R$ 1.1 billion.

With the funds obtained from the transaction, Renova Energia proceeded with the early settlement of the loan in the modality Debtor in Possession (DIP), contracted by its subsidiary Chipley SP Participações, undergoing judicial reorganization, through a Bank Credit Bill structured by Quadra Gestão de Recursos.

