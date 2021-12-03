Do you have body pain? the problem may be in your mouth







Dr. Fernanda Youssef and Dr. Gabriel Cassiolato Photo: FF

Do you suffer from headaches? Ringing in the ear? Neck strain? The source of your pain can be in your mouth, as well as postural problems can be caused by bad chewing.

In a conversation with Dr. Fernanda Youssef, specialist in functional maxillary orthopedics and Dr. Gabriel Cassiolato, specialist in endodontics and posturology, they explained that we must consider the proper functioning of the functions of the body as a whole, that is, it should not be treat oral health without considering aspects such as: breathing, chewing and swallowing, for example. Much is said about the importance of oral care under the bacterial aspect, that is, the problems caused by an inflamed gums, but, according to experts, considering the biomechanical aspect of the body is essential, as the mouth is the mouth is the main thing. body balance sensor.

In this video, dentists share simple tips so you can watch your body’s signs on a daily basis. If you snore, sleep with your mouth open, or feel thirsty at night, for example, it could be a sign that your breathing needs attention. It is also worth remembering about the posture in front of screens, for example, for a good alignment of the body, the computer must be placed at eye level.

Did you know that oral health says a lot about your body?:

*Dr. Fernanda Youssef (CRO: 77336) is a dentist specializing in Functional Jaw Orthopedics and Dr. Gabriel Cassiolato (CRO: 68,998) is a dentist specializing in Endodontics, Oral Rehabilitation and Posturology. They are ahead of Spazio Oral and Odontologia Rethought.