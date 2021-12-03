Doctor amputates the patient’s wrong leg and receives a R$ 17,000 fine – International

(photo: Pixabay) A terrible medical error at the hospital in Freistadt, Austria, ended up in the courts. An elderly patient, 84 years old, with diabetes, entered the operating room to have his left leg removed, but what was already a tragedy got worse: the doctor marked the wrong limb, and the patient’s right leg was amputated.

Just two days after surgery, during a dressing change, the nurses discovered the error. In the end, the elderly man had to amputate both legs.

The case took place in May 2020. The surgeon was charged with “body injury for gross negligence in particularly dangerous circumstances”. The conviction only took place on Wednesday (1st December), and the victim ended up dying before the case was concluded.

The doctor had to pay R$17 thousand in compensation. Freistadt Hospital called the incident “a string of unfortunate circumstances,” and the director made a public apology to the victim.

In court, the surgeon in charge of the amputation said there had been a failure in the operating room’s chain of command. When asked by the judge why he had marked his right leg for amputation instead of his left, he said: “I don’t know.”

Amputated leg in the United States was much more expensive

An accident that apparently didn’t seem like a big deal had a tragic end for an American. April Jones was shopping at one of Walmart’s US grocery stores when she stepped on a rusty nail. The wound got worse and his leg had to be amputated.

The case took place in the city of Florence, South Carolina, in June 2015. Six years later, with the legal process finally concluded, the victim will receive US$ 10 million in compensation. The value exceeds R$ 50 million, when converted.