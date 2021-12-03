Doctor Jairo · 12 Carbohydrate Foods That Are Incredibly Healthy

Over the years, carbohydrates have gained a bad reputation. People often associate them with weight gain, type 2 diabetes, and a variety of other health conditions. Yes, it’s true that processed foods that are high in sugar and refined grains often lack important vitamins and minerals. However, there are many fiber-rich and nutrient-rich carbohydrates that may actually be very good for you.

While “low-carb” diets can be beneficial for some people, there is no reason to avoid high-carb foods altogether. Here are 12 carbohydrate-rich foods that are incredibly healthy:

1-Quinoa

Nutritious seed that has become popular with health-conscious consumers. It is classified as pseudocereal, which is a seed prepared and eaten as a grain. Cooked quinoa contains 70% carbohydrates, making it a nutrient-rich food. However, it is also a good source of protein and fiber.

Quinoa is rich in many minerals and plant compounds and has been linked to a variety of health benefits, including improved blood sugar management and heart health. Plus, it’s gluten-free, making it a popular alternative to wheat for those on a gluten-free diet. It is also very filling, as it is relatively rich in fiber and protein. For this reason, it can help promote healthy weight management and intestinal health.

2-Oatmeal

It’s an incredibly healthy whole grain and a great source of many vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Raw oats contain 70% carbohydrates. A 1-cup serving (81 grams) contains 54 grams of carbohydrates, including 8 grams of fiber. This grain is particularly rich in a specific type of fiber: oat beta glucan. It is also a relatively good source of protein and contains more protein than most grains.

Research suggests that eating oats can reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol levels. It also helps to lower blood sugar levels, especially in people with type 2 diabetes. In addition, oats promote satiety, which can help support healthy weight control.

3- Buckwheat or Buckwheat

Like quinoa, buckwheat is considered a pseudocereal. Despite the name, it is not related to wheat and does not contain gluten. The raw version contains 75 grams of carbohydrates, while the cooked buckwheat groats contain about 19.9 grams of carbohydrates per 100 gram serving. It is very nutritious, containing protein and fiber, it also has more minerals and antioxidants than many other grains. In addition, human and animal studies suggest that it may be particularly beneficial for heart health and blood sugar regulation.

4-Bananas

Popular fruit that people love to use in many different recipes. A large banana (136 grams) contains about 31 grams of carbohydrates, in the form of starches or sugars. Bananas are also rich in potassium and vitamins B6 and C, and contain many beneficial plant compounds. Thanks to their high potassium content, bananas can help lower blood pressure and improve heart health.

Unripe, unripe bananas have more starch, which turns into natural sugars as they ripen, turning yellow in the process. So you will tend to get more starch and less sugar if you eat them when they are less ripe. Unripe, unripe bananas also contain good amounts of resistant starch and pectin, which support digestive health and provide fuel for beneficial gut bacteria.

5-Sweet Potato

Tuber, or vegetable root, delicious and nutritious. Half a cup (100 grams) of sweet potato puree cooked with the skin on contains about 20.7 grams of carbohydrates, which consist of starch, sugar and fiber. It is also a rich source of vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium. What’s more, it contains antioxidants, which are compounds that help neutralize harmful free radicals in your cells to protect you from chronic disease.

6-Beets

A purple root that, while not considered high in carbohydrate in general, has too much of it for a non-starch vegetable. Raw and cooked beets contain about 10 grams of carbohydrates per 100 grams, mainly sugar and fiber. It also has vitamins and minerals, along with powerful antioxidants and plant compounds.

Beetroot is also rich in inorganic nitrates, which are converted to nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide lowers blood pressure and can lower the risk of various diseases. Beetroot juice is also very high in nitrates, and athletes sometimes use it to improve physical performance. That’s because nitric oxide relaxes blood vessels, allowing oxygen to flow more efficiently during exercise.

7-Orange

Citrus fruit, made up mostly of water and about 15.5 grams of carbohydrates per 100 gram serving. Oranges are also a good source of fiber and are especially rich in vitamin C, potassium and some vitamin B. In addition, they contain citric acid as well as several potent plant compounds and antioxidants. Consuming them can improve heart health and help prevent kidney stones. It can also increase the absorption of iron from other foods you eat, which can help protect against iron deficiency anemia.

8-Bilberry

Often marketed as a superfood due to its rich antioxidant content. They consist mostly of water, as well as about 14.5 grams of carbohydrates per 100 grams. Blueberries, or blueberries, also contain large amounts of many vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin K and manganese. Studies have shown that blueberries are a good source of antioxidant compounds, which can help protect the body from harmful free radicals. Studies suggest that eating blueberries may even improve memory in older adults.

9-Grapefruit

Citrus fruit with a sweet, sour and bitter taste, contains about 8% carbohydrates and is rich in a variety of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. According to some human and animal studies, it may improve heart health and blood sugar control. In addition, other research suggests that certain compounds found in it can help prevent kidney stones, lower cholesterol levels, and even potentially slow the growth and spread of cancer cells. However, scientists need to do more studies on the effects of grapefruit in humans. .

10-Apples

They are known for their sweet, sour taste and crunchy texture. They are available in a variety of colors, sizes and flavors, and generally contain around 14-16 grams of carbohydrates per 100 grams. They are also a good source of vitamin C, antioxidants and fiber. They can offer a number of health benefits, including better blood sugar control and heart health. Research suggests that adding apples to the diet may even be associated with a reduced risk of certain cancers. However, more research is needed.

11-Beans

Red is a member of the legume family and a variety of common bean. Cooked, it contains about 21.5 grams of carbohydrates per 100 grams, in the form of starches and fiber. It is also rich in protein and a good source of many vitamins, minerals and plant compounds, as well as antioxidant compounds including anthocyanins and isoflavones. Its numerous health benefits include better regulation of blood sugar and a reduced risk of colon cancer. However, be sure to cook them first because raw or undercooked beans are toxic.

12-Chickpeas

It is part of the legume family and the cooked version contains 27.4 grams of carbohydrates per 100 gram serving, along with almost 8 grams of fiber. It is also a good source of plant protein and contains many vitamins and minerals, including iron, phosphorus and B vitamins. Not only has chickpea been associated with improved heart and digestive health, but some test tube studies suggest that they can also help protect against certain types of cancer. More research on humans is needed, however.

Source: Healthline

