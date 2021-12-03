Dollar closes down after four consecutive highs | Economy

The dollar closed on a fall this Thursday (2), with the real benefiting from a day of recovery in commodities and a rally of risky assets abroad, despite weaker numbers for the Brazilian economy released in the session in which the PEC of Precatório was approved by the Senate..

The North American currency retreated 0.21%, quoted at R$ 5.6585. See more quotes.

On Wednesday, the dollar closed up 0.91%, at R$ 5.6703. With the result of this farm, accumulates high of 1.14% in the week and 9.09% in the year.

Expectations get worse, and business confidence drops in November

OECD reduces global growth forecast for 2021 and points to strong slowdown in Brazil

PEC dos Precatórios goes through a vote in the Senate this Thursday (2)

Considered a priority by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, the proposal changes the deadline for correction of the spending ceiling by the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which would open fiscal space for the payment of aid of R$ 400 per family in 2022, but it is widely seen as detrimental to the country’s fiscal credibility, as it would shift the main anchor for government spending.

“The confirmation of the recession reduces the chances of an acceleration in the Selic adjustment pace at the December Copom meeting and reinforces our expectation of a deceleration in the rate of increases in the subsequent meetings”, said in a report David Beker, head of economy in Brazil and of strategy for Latin America of Bank of America.

Higher interest rates would increase the cost of betting on the rise of the dollar against the real, a move that would tend to benefit the Brazilian currency.

Abroad, currencies correlated to commodities such as the Canadian dollar, Mexican peso, Colombian peso and Chilean peso appreciated, while a commodity index rose 0.5%. US stock indices jumped as much as 2% as the market returned to risky assets following recent fears over the new Covid-19 variant.

