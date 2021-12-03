Douglas Costa curses fans after being criticized for the 3rd yellow card – 02/12/2021

Douglas Costa’s yellow card in Grêmio’s 3-0 victory over São Paulo on Thursday night (2), at the Arena, in Porto Alegre, was the starting point for a controversy that made the player chat with fans on a social network. The game was valid for the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship.

This was the shirt 10’s third yellow card, which, in this way, will embezzle the team in the game against Corinthians. the 3rd yellow card because I forced it, the judge at the end of the conversation authorized me to go out there, and when I turned my back he gave me the card! “, wrote on Twitter.

They will take it in the ass of all of you who are thinking that I took the 3rd yellow card because I forced it, the judge at the end of the conversation authorized me to go out there, and when I turned my back, he gave me the card himself! I’m much more Grêmio than these people who live from here on out! — Douglas Costa (@douglascosta) December 3, 2021

Several fans entered the post to question his attitude. One of them writes: “It was terrible. I could have apologized for that mess! It starts off bad!” And the player counters: “I don’t owe you anything, to ask for forgiveness!”

Douglas received the card just as he was about to be replaced, which pissed off fans even more.

Still struggling to stay in Serie A, Grêmio will face Corinthians next Sunday, at 4 pm, in São Paulo. Now, Tricolor gaúcho has 39 points, three more than the first team in the relegation zone.