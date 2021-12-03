Douglas Costa gets angry with criticism from Grêmio fans for taking a third yellow card: “They’re going to take it…” | Guild

Grêmio will have Douglas Costa defrauded for Sunday’s game, against Corinthians, for the penultimate round of the Brasileirão. The striker received the third yellow card in the second half of the victory over São Paulo on this Thursday after taking a long time to leave the field when being replaced.

However, moments after the match, the player made a post on his social networks in which he denies that he supposedly forced the punishment to not need to take the field over the weekend. He even said he was “more Grêmio” than the people who accuse him.

– They’ll take it from all of you guys who think I got the 3rd yellow card because I forced it, the judge at the end of the conversation authorized me to go out there, and when I turned my back, he gave me the card! finalize me I’m much more gremista than these people who live from here on out! – wrote the attacking midfielder.

1 of 1 Douglas Costa posted on Twitter — Photo: Reproduction Douglas Costa posted on Twitter — Photo: Reproduction

The duel against São Paulo was Douglas Costa’s first game as a starter since the muscle injury suffered in the defeat to América-MG. The shirt 10 had a discreet performance and received a yellow card when he left the field for the entry of Jhonata Robert, who starts in front to be his replacement against Corinthians.

At 28 min of the 2nd half – Douglas Costa do Grêmio yellow card against São Paulo

Midfielder Thiago Santos may also be embezzled in the next round. He felt pain after a split with Calleri and had to be substituted 33 minutes into the second half.

The midfielder continued to limp after receiving medical care, was advised by his teammates to leave the game and gave way to young Mateus Sarará.

On the other hand, Vagner Mancini will have two reinforcements for the match against Corinthians. After serving suspension, Vanderson and Cortez are released and may be alternatives for the game in São Paulo.