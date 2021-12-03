Due to a daughter’s post, a witness for the prosecution becomes an informant in the Kiss Case

The employee of a fire extinguisher company, Gianderson Machado da Silva, who would be a prosecution witness in the Kiss case, became an informant this Friday on the third day of the trial. The change occurred after the defense of Mauro Londero Hoffmann pointed out in the plenary a Twitter post from the deponent’s daughter, who told Silva to “tell everything about the case so that the nightclub owners rot in jail”. Gianderson worked at the company responsible for recharging fire prevention equipment where there was a tragedy.

After reading the post, the defendants’ defense asked for the exclusion of Silva’s testimony. Prosecutor Lúcia Callegari contested the defense’s request, stressing that Silva was not the author of the text on the social network. “This demonstration is not the witness’s. The witness said he has nothing against the accused, so I understand that there is no reason why the witness is not committed to speaking the truth,” he said.

This was the tweet that motivated the change in Gianderson Machado da Silva’s condition. He was one of the witnesses for the prosecution, having been appointed by the MP. Now you will be heard as an informant. Speech weight therefore decreases. @RdGuaibaOfficial @people_mail @recordrsofficial pic.twitter.com/ZURkyz7drO — Aristoteles Junior (@aristotelesjr) December 3, 2021

After hearing the arguments of both parties, Judge Orlando Faccini Neto decided to hear Silva without the legal commitment of a witness, making him an informant about part of the consequences of the tragedy in Santa Maria. “It seems to me that because it was the daughter who made the post, it diminishes the defender’s strength a little, but it doesn’t elide him completely. The content of the post has a strong meaning”, determined the magistrate.

According to Silva, the provision of services for the nightclub took place for two to three years. “Our job is to let the customer know that the fire extinguishers are expired. Every time I contacted the owner or person in charge, the refills were carried out, every time.” According to the informant, the negotiations involving the equipment have already been seen with the defendant Elissandro Callegaro Spohr. Mauro Londero Hoffman, the other partner at the club at the time, says he has never seen it in person.

*With information from reporter Aristoteles Junior



