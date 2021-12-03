Elderly dies after plainclothes police respond to bus robbery in RJ

A 61-year-old woman died after being shot in the chest during a bus robbery on RJ-106, Rodovia Amaral Peixoto, near the municipality of São Gonçalo (RJ), this morning. Two other passengers were shot and taken to the Alberto Torres State Hospital, in the same region.

“It was very scary. I was sleeping, I felt the bus stopped, but so far normal, and then I heard the robbery announced. Then the shooting started and I threw myself on the ground,” he told UOL a passenger, who asked not to be identified.

A bus from Viação Nossa Senhora do Amparo was approached at around 5 am by two criminals. During the action, a plainclothes military policeman reacted and there was an exchange of fire inside the vehicle.

Elvira Ferreira Matos was injured in the chest, police officer Sergio Augusto dos Santos, 54, was shot in the abdomen and Eduardo Alves de Moura, 33, was shot in the leg. The woman did not resist and died on the spot and the two wounded are hospitalized, one of them in the red room – gravity ward.

The robbers managed to take cell phones from some victims.

In testimony, the bus driver said that the pair paid R$100 for bus tickets and then announced the robbery.

“We were surprised by this news around 5:00 am. We sympathize with the passenger’s family. The driver is psychologically very shaken and we are here to support our customers and our professional. All our groups are monitored with GPS and images so we are awaiting the request of the authorities to provide the images,” said Cláudio Figueiredo, the road’s line manager.

Passengers on the bus were taken to the Homicide Police Station in Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí to testify. The collective left Maricá, in the Metropolitan Region, and headed towards downtown Rio de Janeiro. A total of 35 passengers were in the collective.

According to the Civil Police, the bus is undergoing an inspection. One of the windows broke due to the shooting. According to the agents of the Homicide Precinct, there were shells and blood on the floor of the collective.

The weapon used by the military police was seized and will also be analyzed.