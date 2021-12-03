Election in Chile: Gabriel Boric, left-wing Frente Amplio candidate, leads in new poll for second round

SANTIAGO — Three weeks before Chile’s presidential runoff, Gabriel Boric maintains the advantage over ultra-rightist José Antonio Kast, who garnered more votes in the first round. A survey conducted by Criteria Research, released on Thursday, shows that Boric got 54% of the preferences, while Kast 46%. The survey confirms surveys released over the weekend by companies Black and White, Pulso Ciudadano and Cadem, which already showed Boric ahead, with a 3 to 16 percentage point advantage over his rival.

As for the expectations of respondents about who they believe is the next president, the two candidates appear tied at 40%, according to Criteria Research. The online survey polled 1,620 people between November 25th and 29th.

Understand: Why is it so difficult for sectors of the left to condemn autocrats from their ideological camp?

The results of the first round forced the leftist candidate to seek support in other sectors of the progressive camp to achieve a majority, which inevitably led the Communist Party to occupy a less visible place in this new stage and, possibly, in an eventual new government. Boric enlisted important center-left economists to advise on his program — Andrea Repetto and Eduardo Engel, among others — and sought support in the sectors that once made up the extinct Concertation, which governed Chile between 1990 and 2010.

Internally, he has been facing evident tensions since Nov. 21, mainly with the Communist Party itself, his main ally in arriving at La Moneda. Santiago Mayor Daniel Jadue, defeated by Boric in the July presidential primaries, insulted the 12.8% of voters who opted for the populist Franco Parisi, the US-based candidate who came third without having set foot in Chile. The communist leader described them as “tremendous individualists”.

Read too: ‘Democrats cannot have ambiguous positions,’ says center-left candidate in supporting Boric

“The only thing they’re looking for is more money in their pockets,” Jadue said of voters in Parisi, a constituency that Boric needs to win to reach the Executive.

Guillermo Teillier, the leader of the communists, added fuel to the fire by saying that there was no time to discuss a new government program, closing the door to changes that are indispensable to conquering the moderates. It was denied by Boric himself.

Boric’s photo in a private meeting with the president of Christian Democrats, Carmen Frei, last week, was an anticipation of what happened in the national leadership of the traditional association, which on Sunday decided to support him “without conditions”, although the party intends to to remain in the opposition in case the deputy wins.

Interview: If the far right wins in Chile, the level of social conflict will be very high, says Levitsky

“Today I know that generational arrogance is a bad adviser, that there is no virtue of its own in youth,” Boric wrote in a letter to the Christian Democrats, looking at one of the axes of the new generation of the left, criticized for its sectarianism.

Boric also attracted with great repercussion popular figures, such as Izkia Siches, a colleague of the candidate’s generation and highly regarded by the population for her performance during the pandemic as president of the national council of medicine at the time.

Kast, who took the lead in the first round, last week received the endorsement of the National Renewal (RN), party of President Sebastián Piñera, and Evópoli (Political Evolution), a party that is classified as liberal and that is part of the government. He was also publicly supported by the Independent Democratic Union (UDI), the third acronym of the current Chilean governing coalition, which he joined before founding the Republican Party.

The conservative candidate began a 24-hour trip to the United States on Monday, where he was supposed to meet with businessmen and politicians, trying to appease his reputation as a right-wing radical abroad, as well as internally transmitting signals concerning public order, fiscal responsibility and investment promotion, in counterpoint to Boric. One of his appointments consists of a meeting with Republican senator Marco Rubio.