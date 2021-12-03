Eliminated from ‘The Farm 13’, Dayane Mello says she doesn’t regret ripping Rico’s jacket | Television



Dayane Mello was the 11th out of ‘A Fazenda 13’ – Reproduction

Rio – Eliminated in the 11th farm of “A Fazenda 13”, former “Gran Fratello” participant Dayane Mello said in an interview with “Decompression Cabin” that she has no regrets for having torn the jacket of her confinement colleague Rico Melquiades.

“I don’t regret it. I would do it all over again. I said I was going to cut all of his clothes so I wouldn’t have one for the final,” he said. Then Dayane watched the video of him cutting his clothes. “I think at that point I would have done worse if production hadn’t stopped me. I was going to poop inside his boots, I was going to cut his clothes off. I’m crazy, I’m not normal. If I were normal, I wouldn’t be normal. in ‘A Fazenda 13.’

“So, you know what I thought? That the other day he was going to have to get up to make the horse. I wanted him to put on his jacket and see that it was torn. That was his intention. I expected him to come ask, but he didn’t. . Then he took his jacket and accidentally put it away and stayed under the chair for four days,” he said.

Dayane claimed that he had a good “love-hate” relationship with Rico. “There was this love and hate of mine and his. I said to Rico, ‘Wow, I like that heart of yours a lot’. I don’t know his life story, but he is very sensitive. we passed and some reactions, I understand that he goes crazy, and starts to diminish, hurt, hurt and we miss our families. There comes a time when patience has its limits, right?”.