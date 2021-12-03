Elle fashion magazine bans animal skins in all editions | Fashion and beauty

Elle magazine announced, this Thursday (2), that it will no longer use animal skins in the publication’s pages or in digital media, with the objective of “encouraging a more humane fashion industry”.

ELLE is the first major magazine in the industry to announce this measure worldwide, banning natural fur not only in its editorial content, but also in its advertising spaces.

“We cannot maintain a speech on one side and make money on the other, in completely opposite directions,” explained its international director Valeria Bessolo Llopiz to the AFP, after making the announcement during a conference organized by the digital magazine The Business of Fashion in Chipping Norton, in central England.

From Mexico to Australia, via Japan and the United States, the 45 editions of this magazine with 75 years of history, which has 33 million readers and 100 million visitors a month on its 55 digital platforms, signed a document committing to exclude the animal skins.

In 13 of them the measure is already effective, another 20 will apply the measure from January 1st and the rest in early 2023.

Although some versions of the magazine have hesitated more than others to accept the advertising ban, this sector does not represent a large amount of income, according to Bessolo Llopiz.

“There are fewer and fewer offers,” he says, noting that “many brands have abandoned fur years ago.”

“We are in a new era and Generation Z, which represents the golden goal of fashion and luxury, has high expectations in terms of sustainability and ethics,” he adds.

Italian model parades in a fur coat by the Italian brand Fendi, who continues to wear this material — Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP

Celebrating the decision, PJ Smith, head of fashion at the NGO Human Society International, said he hopes “that other fashion magazines will follow suit”.

“This announcement will bring about positive change throughout the fashion industry and has the potential to save many animals from a life of suffering and a cruel death,” Smith said at the Chipping Norton event.

PETA UK director Elisa Allen told AFP that trust other magazines such as Vogue, InStyle or Cosmopolitan, “will soon join this policy for their advertising”.

In recent years, under pressure from animal advocacy groups, the fashion world has begun to move away from fur.