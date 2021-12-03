Elon Musk sells another $1 billion worth of Tesla stock; total reaches US$ 10 billion

(Bloomberg)

Elon Musk has already sold more than $10 billion worth of Tesla shares, while the wave of sales of the billionaire’s bonds involving his stakes in the electric vehicle maker has extended into a second month.

On Thursday, 2, Musk sold more than 934,000 shares of Tesla valued at just over $1 billion, according to regulatory documents.

The CEO began selling shares on Nov. 8, after interviewing Twitter users about whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock, and people on the platform endorsed the idea.

Based on his total holdings prior to the Twitter survey, Musk would likely need to sell more than 12 million additional shares after his latest trades to reach the promised target.

Musk has a net worth of about $284 billion, making him the richest person on the World’s Billionaires Index. Bloomberg. Tesla’s share price has fallen since Musk began selling last month.

The paper closed Thursday at $1,084.60, down 0.9% for the day and more than 11% since Musk took the Twitter survey.

