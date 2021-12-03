End of “La Casa de Papel” is most anticipated marathon







Photo: Publicity / Netflix / Modern Popcorn

Netflix offers the most anticipated marathons of the week, with the release of final seasons of two highly rated series: “La Casa de Papel” (92% on Rotten Tomatoes) and “Lost in Space” (76%). In addition, the program also has promising premieres, with an emphasis on the national thriller “Insânia” on Star+, and classic programs such as the entirety of “Mr. Bean”.

Check out these and other options below in the selection of the top 10 streaming titles of the week.

La Casa de Papel | Netflix

Netflix’s first international phenomenon, “La Casa de Papel” comes to an end with favorite characters killed, the Professor (Álvaro Morte) arrested, and Palermo (Rodrigo de La Serna) trying to take over the group’s leadership amidst the police siege. And there are even more shocking deaths in the five tense episodes that close the plot – an ending that had to be rewritten no less than 33 times to reach the conclusion considered ideal by the creator of the series, Álex Pina.

Lost in Space | Netflix

The classic 1960s sci-fi reboot also ends this weekend with the release of the final eight episodes. Coincidentally, the original series lasted the same three seasons as the Netflix version, but never had a narrative conclusion, leaving fans as lost as the Robinson family in 1968. The new version, at least, will show how it all turns out. Especially as Will Robinson (Maxwell Jenkins, who changed a lot from 12 to 16 years old) intends to save his family from the aliens that have caused great destruction since the opening chapter.

Insanity | Star+

Star+’s first original Brazilian series, “Insânia” follows police officer Paula (Carol Castro, from “Veneza”), who wakes up in a mysterious psychiatric clinic, reaching the brink of insanity without knowing the real reason for her hospitalization. Conceived by Lucas Vivo (“Pact of Blood”), the series has scripts by Marcelo and Walter Slavich (creators of “Sr. Ávila”), and directed by Gustavo Bonafé (“Irmandade”).

Beforeigners | HBO Max

HBO’s first Norwegian production, “Beforeigners: The Visitors” is also the first detective series featuring Vikings. In the plot, several Nordic warriors from the Middle Ages mysteriously appear on the shores of Norway and are integrated into contemporary society. And to investigate crimes they may be committing, the police department brings together a traditional detective and a Viking recruit. In Season 2, which starts on Sunday (5/12), the duo discovers that it wasn’t just Vikings who came back from the past. One of the time travelers would be none other than Jack the Ripper.

Coyotes | Netflix

Would “Outer Banks” work without showing so much bare skin? The performance of “Coyotes” can be a good indicator. The new Belgian series from the creators of “Times of Crisis” also follows teenagers involved with a lost treasure (in this case, illegal diamonds) during summer vacation, but instead of bathing suits they wear Boy Scout uniforms. While the new millionaires decide what to do with the fortune found, the criminals who lost the diamonds start hunting them.

Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp | Netflix

Set amidst the events of the 2015 movie “Jurassic World”, “Jurassic Camp” follows six teenagers who find themselves lost in the middle of the dinosaurs’ escape in the theme park. But the 4th season shows that escaping the Isle of Cloud is not the end of the adventure, just a stage change, which brings different dinosaurs and… robots! The animation is produced by Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow, respectively directors of “Jurassic Park” (1993) and “Jurassic World” (2015).

Harlem | Amazon Prime Video

A sort of “Sex and the City” with black actresses, the series follows four best friends from Harlem, a traditional black neighborhood in New York, who struggle to balance careers and romantic lives. The series was conceived by screenwriter Tracy Oliver, who wrote the comedies “Um Salão do Noise 3” (2016), “A Viagem das Garotas” (2017) and “A Chefinha” (2019). And its inclusive update of the traditional premise doesn’t just change the racial profile of the characters. One of the friends is a lesbian.

It is also worth noting that the production is signed by actress Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) and musician Pharrell Williams, and that Whoopi Goldberg (“Habit Change”) is part of the supporting cast.

What You Want | HBO Max

The Spanish dramatic comedy shows the evolution of a withdrawn teenager, who suffers doubly bullying for being chubby and gay, into an open and well-resolved adult, as well as a successful writer. The central character, presented in three different periods, is inspired by the creator of the series, Roberto Enríquez, better known by the pseudonym Bob Pop, who has a career as a blogger and TV columnist in Spain. He himself appears in the series living himself, along with other of his idols, including director Pedro Almodóvar.

The Last Ship | Globoplay

The action series comes complete with five seasons produced between 2014 and 2018. But the effect of the marathon is to realize the brutal twist of the plot, which starts at a tense and absolutely premonitory pace, with a great worldwide pandemic, and ends as a conventional military thriller . The original story, which follows the mission of one of the last US Navy ships in search of a cure for a highly lethal new virus, concludes in its second year of production, while the remaining chapters show the chaotic plight of a world that tries to start all over again. .

With a cinematic look, the production is signed by filmmaker Michael Bay (“Transformers”) and the first chapter was directed by Jonathan Mostow (“The Terminator 3”). The grandiose cast is fronted by Eric Dane in his first role after leaving “Grey’s Anatomy”. And even with many other familiar faces, who stands out among the supporting crowd is a “newbie”: model Jodie Turner-Smith, integrated from Season 4, who broke out a year after the series in “Queen & Slim” ( 2019).

Mr Bean | Amazon Prime Video

One of the most famous British comedy series of all time is also available in full, with all 14 episodes produced between 1990 and 1995. It seems little compared to its numerous reruns, which suggest a rich collection. The success has distorted the perception of how much material actually exists, as well as having marked the actor Rowan Atkinson, who may not seem like it, but was already well-known in the UK before he became inseparable from the character.

The creation of “Mr. Bean” was the third collaboration between Atkinson and screenwriter Richard Curtis (who would later become king of British romantic comedies) and the most successful of all, despite the cult around “Blackadder” in years 1980. Popular to this day, “Mr. Bean” also yielded an animated series, two films, several skits on benefit programs, and even a guest appearance at the opening of the London Olympics in 2012.