End of the country duo? Zezé reduces shows with Luciano Camargo

This Thursday (2), there is no talk of anything other than the supposed separation of Zeze di Camargo and Luciano. This big buzz started when the country singer stated that he reduced the number of shows with his brother and duo, Luciano Camargo.

In an interview with Quem, Zezé Di Camargo, Luciano Camargo’s sister, ended up revealing: “There is no lack of projects. After the miniseries É o Amor: Família Camargo, I have an album I made with Wanessa, father and daughter, to be released on the 10th, and I also have a solo project that I recorded an entire album on the farm”.

In addition, it emphasized: “Less shows are needed. It’s not possible either, because Luciano and I have a lot of commitments (he with the gospel side). Zezé and Luciano belong to the fans, to our audience. As long as they want, the pair will exist. These people cannot be orphaned. We are going to reduce the shows, but Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano will not cease to exist”.

Finally, Luciano Camargo’s brother explained: “It’s good to have solo projects. I wanted so much. Luciano also sings superbly and doesn’t deserve to be a second voice his whole life. He did a beautiful gospel work. I think it all adds up to the duo. So many artists from international bands perform solo shows. I want to go out with Zezé Di Camargo solo, do a show with Wanessa… The duo with my brother is just going to continue, everything is ready”.

