Enderson sees the need for reinforcements and Botafogo ‘strengthened’: ‘I’ve already made a good list for Freeland’

champion of Serie B, O Botafogo plans to invest more in football near the next Brazilian championship, when will have more released revenue. However, the technician Enderson Moreira sees the need for a stronger team at the beginning of the season.

– As much as we maintain a base, it is necessary to make some hirings. The competition we are going to compete in is much more difficult and will require a lot more work from all of us, players of excellent quality, used to it. The players we have are great, but we also need to mix with players with a certain experience in Serie A – explained Enderson, to the “GE” website.

– We have to think a lot to come out with a stronger team in this first moment, because the level of demand will be much higher than it was this season. I believe that we will have this closure very quickly. I want to stay and I hope that Botafogo wants me to stay,” he added.

The coach joked that he has already assembled the list of reinforcements and declared that the club has to know how to take advantage of market opportunities.

– I’ve already made a good list for Freeland (laughter). I need to understand what the reality of the club is, we have some positions that I prefer not to talk about so as not to create expectations, but we are going to look for some pieces that can really contribute to the formation of the team that we already have here. It’s very difficult to say how far Botafogo can go, I think we can make what is already strong excellent, make it even more competitive. We need to take advantage of the opportunities so as not to lose the athlete, be a little more flexible about it and not just wait a month, with a budget that goes overboard a little now, but which will be diluted going forward so as not to miss these opportunities – he said.

– That’s what I mean by alignment. Opportunity in football you don’t miss. An athlete appeared in a favorable condition at that time, we have to make an effort. I always dream of doing a long-term job. The longer you stay at the club, the more you know the essence of the club, the more you know the players and the more chances you have to get it right. We had a fantastic group in 2021, but the challenges for next season are even greater and we need athletes who can help us along this path – he added.