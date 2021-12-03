Engineer says he did not recommend foam used at Kiss Nightclub

after a morning filled with emotion, the judgment of Kiss club it counted, on Thursday afternoon, with the first witness for the prosecution heard by the prosecutor of the Public Ministry, at the Foro Central, in Porto Alegre. Engineer Miguel Ângelo Teixeira Pedroso, a colonel in the Reserve Army, was responsible for the project for the soundproofing of the nightclub. According to Pedroso, one of the club’s partners, Elissandro Spohr, contacted him through an indication of another engineer, as he intended to renovate the club’s building. Pedroso was responsible, in 2011, for carrying out a sound insulation project for the club, as the establishment had signed a conduct adjustment term (TAC), but the colonel was not hired to carry out the work.

Among the questions, the engineer highlighted that he never suggested or recommended the use of foam in the Kiss Nightclub. “I did the acoustic treatment with masonry and plasterboard with acoustic foam. I don’t say that it (acoustic foam) won’t be hit by fire, but it’s safer. It won’t combust immediately,” explained Pedroso. According to him, I learned from the press that the foam used in Kiss was purchased from a bedding, which is flammable. According to the deponent, the adequate foam for sound insulation is much more expensive than the common one.

When the tragedy occurred at the Kiss nightclub, Pedroso was in Recife, in the house of a sister. He learned from his wife, who watched on television about the fire, that Elissandro Spohr’s lawyer would be citing the engineer as responsible for placing foams at the site. “I spoke with the police chief at the time and asked to testify, as I wanted to clarify the facts,” said the colonel. “I didn’t want to be cited for a job I didn’t do and that I had no responsibility for,” he added.

Pedroso stated that he was able to prove that he had no connection with the fire through the project that was handed over to the Public Ministry. The document showed what material should be used and how adjustments should be made. The retired military officer stated that he gave it to Elissandro for him to show to the MP. “I didn’t give a copy of the project to anyone, as I was in Recife and I didn’t have a copy of the project with me. I went straight to talk to the chief and he told me not to worry, as I had a copy that I had gotten from the MP”, remembered. “Later, I learned that other works would have been carried out at the site”.

The retired military officer reported that there was no styrofoam when he went to inspect the nightclub to carry out the sound insulation project. For the prosecution, Pedroso said that when he joined Kiss to carry out the verification to prepare the project, he found that “there was no immediate risk of fire”. “Right now, in 2011, when I entered the building, I didn’t identify any fire hazards.”





