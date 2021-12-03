EU, US and UK impose sanctions on Belarus | World

The European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada imposed this Thursday (2), in joint action, new sanctions against Belarus, aimed at entities and members of the government of President Alexander Lukashenko, including one of his sons.

Belarusian authorities are accused of promoting the smuggling of migrants to Europe, in addition to “continuous attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, contempt for international norms and repeated acts of repression”, states the joint statement by the three countries and the Union European.

In the statement, they demand that Lukashenko “immediately and completely cease his orchestration of illegal immigration across its borders with the European Union.” The European Union accuses the Belarusian regime of encouraging or even forcing groups of migrants to attempt to cross the country’s borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

“We call on the regime to release unconditionally and without delay the nearly 900 political prisoners, and to end its campaign of repression,” the text says.

Belarus raises threat tone in migration crisis with Poland

European diplomats decided to impose the fifth round of sanctions against 17 people and 11 entities or companies accused of involvement in migrant smuggling. The measures punish several Belarusian military commanders involved in conflicts in the border region.

Airlines and personalities

The European Union has also sanctioned the Belarus airlines Belavia and Syria’s Cham Wings. Both are accused of helping to bring people to Belarus and exacerbating the European migration crisis.

were also hit state-owned travel companies, as well as judges, prosecutors and media people associated with political repression and dissemination of disinformation.

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 20 individuals and 12 entities, and restricted the trading of part of Belarus’ sovereign debt by US entities. In addition to Lukashenko’s son, the punishments include high-level security authorities, defense companies and a large fertilizer exporter.

The US government said the sanctions punish the “smuggling and victimization of migrants.”

“Today’s actions demonstrate our unwavering determination to act in the face of a brutal regime that increasingly represses the Belarusians, undermines peace and security in Europe and continues to abuse people who seek only to live in freedom,” it said in a statement. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

One of the actions taken by the United Kingdom was to freeze the assets of the Belarusian state-owned company Ojsc Belaruskali, one of the biggest fertilizer producers in the world.

“These sanctions continue to hit important sources of income for the Lukashenko regime and place severe restrictions on those responsible for some of the most serious anti-democratic acts in Belarus,” said British Foreign Minister Liz Truss.

Canada has imposed restrictions on 20 individuals and 12 entities.