Europe records community broadcast of Ômicron

According to the British newspaper Financial Times, there is at least one person infected with the Ômicron variant in England who has not traveled to South Africa. Authorities have not yet been able to establish whether or not the individual has had contact with someone who has been to the African continent.

The case has not yet been confirmed by British authorities, but it would not be the first community transmission in the UK. In Scotland, the government said there are at least nine cases of the Ômicron variant that are not related to travel by patients, but rather to an event where everyone was present.

Spain and Iceland also confirmed, this Thursday (2), the first cases unrelated to travel to the African continent, where the new strain was found for the first time last month.

Measures in Germany

Germany, which, before the arrival of Ômicron, was already facing a new wave of Covid-19 cases, decided today to impose a series of restrictive measures for those who are not yet vaccinated in the country.

Those who did not get immunized are prohibited from attending events and places of leisure, and can only attend essential services, such as supermarkets and pharmacies. The announcement was made by Angela Merkel, who leaves office next week.

The measure has been called “lockdown for non-vaccinated”. Merkel also called for the country to make vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory from February next year, a measure that is yet to be discussed by the German parliament.

Mathematical calculations made by the European Union Public Health Agency show that Ômicron will be responsible for more than half of Covid-19 infections in Europe in the coming months.

According to the agency, Ômicron will replace the Delta variant, a strain that is currently more present in the world.

