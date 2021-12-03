Evangelical, Marina Silva criticizes Mendonça’s sentence after nomination to the STF

posted on 12/02/2021 19:59 / updated on 12/02/2021 21:12

Former environment minister and one of the main political leaders of the Sustainability Network, Marina Silva criticized a statement by André Mendonça, future minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). After having his name approved in the Senate on Wednesday (1/12), Mendonça said his entry into court was “a step for men, but a leap for evangelicals.”

Marina, who is an evangelical, said that Mendonça interpreted the approval to become minister as “a step for him, but signifying an advance for evangelicals”, and criticized the role of “evangelical minister”, employed by the former attorney general of the Union.

“The Brazilian people expect the justices of the STF to be impersonal and impartial judges, with the necessary legal knowledge to, in accordance with our laws and our Constitution, promote justice for all the inhabitants of the country who use them. STF ministers are not expected to represent any segment of society. The space for political representation is the parliament”, he wrote in an Instagram post.

In 2014, Marina was a candidate for the presidency of the republic. She finished third, receiving 22.1 million votes.