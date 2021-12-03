Exclusive: Marília Mendonça sings with her brother’s duo, Dom Vittor and Gustavo, in the video for the great “Calculista”, the artist’s first posthumous song; watch

Tight heart! The early departure of Marília Mendonça, aged 26, after a serious air accident in early November left Brazil in mourning. His legacy, however, will always live on, both for everything he has already released, and for the unpublished works he left unfinished. It is the example of “Calculista”, a song recorded with the countryman’s brother, João Gustavo and his partner, Dom Vittor.

Released this Friday (3), the track was also accompanied by a clip, filmed at Marília’s house in May this year. In production, released first hand to the hugogloss.com, the artists appear side by side singing, with a lot of feeling, while being accompanied by a band. The project, however, was almost shelved after the fatality involving Mendonça.

“Continuing with our project became a mission, because in addition to being our desire, it was also my sister’s. We will always have in our memory the words and teachings that she always insisted on passing on to us, perhaps the greatest of them was to always be ourselves, not to lose our identity whatever the situation.”, said Gustavo, who came to consider not divulging the work.

With encouragement from his mother and thinking about his sister’s wishes, he changed his mind and found the strength to continue. “My mother is very strong, and she never tires of reminding me how much Marília was excited about the project. In fact, Marília had already made up her mind that she wouldn’t mess with artists, but she changed her mind when she realized our dedication and would be our manager. How could I let it go?”, reflected the musician.

Watch the video:

A hit, right?! Like us, the artist fell in love with the song the first time she heard it. “This was one of the compositions that most caught Marília’s attention. By the time she heard it, she had already offered to participate in the song, believe it or not. Gustavo even denied at first, things of intimacy of brothers, it can only be”, recalled Dom Vittor.

The duo would open some future shows for Marília, but as they had not yet assembled their own team, the singer put her band to play with the sertanejos. Now, with the departure of the Queen of Sofrência, most of these professionals continue working with Dom Vittor and Gustavo.

Check out the lyrics for “Calculist”:

We broke up a long time ago

I thought our meeting was going to happen

On the contrary it was too top

It was flashback of mouths

You were hot and calculating

made love to me

He took my jacket just to make sure I was going to get it and then fall back

too calculating

To have my mouth took a piece of clothing and it doesn’t give it back anymore

too calculating

I went there twice, made love to her and left my jacket behind

Tomorrow I will forget more….