Exit began: 4 players leave Remo after relegation | Sport Para | Online Diary

Although Clube do Remo is totally focused on the return game in the semifinals of the Copa Verde, against its biggest rival, Paysandu, the Azulina board continues trying to recover from the impact of relegation to Serie C in 2022. prepares for the new classic King of the Amazon, some athletes had their departures confirmed by the club azulino.

According to information provided exclusively by DOL, defenders Rafael Jansen and Romércio, defensive midfielder Marcos Junior and midfielder Matheus Oliveira had their disconnections confirmed by the Azulina board this Thursday afternoon (20th), through an official statement released by Clube do Remo.

More images from #RExPA761, who finished tied 2-2, last night (01), at Banpará Curuzu. ⚽ The focus now is on the return match, next Saturday (04), at 5 pm, at Banpará Baenão. Secure your ticket and let’s go together towards the final! 🦁 📸 Samara Miranda/Remo pic.twitter.com/HLuxT84wSc — Clube do Remo (from 😷) (@ClubeDoRemo) December 2, 2021

With the exception of Rafael Jansen, who was already on the Periçá Team since 2019, playing in 105 matches and scoring 4 goals and an assist, all the other players were hired to compete in the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. All the aforementioned athletes had something in common: several performance fluctuations and also several spells in the club’s medical department.

Although he had good performances in the 1st round, Romércio dropped in performance after a long period of recovery. In all, the defender played 28 games and scored 2 goals. The midfielder Marcos Junior, who played 22 matches, scored 2 goals and made 2 assists, also arrived making an appearance, but without lasting long.

Finally, midfielder Matheus Oliveira, loaned by Atlético Goianiense, will not be missed by the fans either, as he did not balance the opposing nets in any of the 20 matches in which he was wearing the blue shirt. The athlete must return to the Goiás team to re-appear in the 2022 season.

Other athletes may also have confirmed departures at Clube do Remo, as most players will have their contracts terminated on December 15th.