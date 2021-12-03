Eye Punch takes Tina’s peace and goes on the attack with Tigger · TV News

Tina (Agnes Brichta) will win a rival in the dispute for the heart of Tigger (Matheus Abreu) ​​in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. In addition to competing with Neném’s daughter (Vladimir Brichta) on the court, Soraia (Camila Rocha) will be interested in the boy and will take advantage of group work to hit on him in the seven o’clock soap opera.

The fourth chapter (1) exhibited the beginnings of the amorous rivalry between the two schoolmates. Soraia and Tina played a football game on opposing teams, and Bianca’s sister (Sara Vidal) injured her colleague in a bid.

Tigger saw the whole scene and ran to help Soraia. Tina, on the other hand, was irritated with the boy’s excessive care with the enemy and decided to pay back. Later, the character played by Matheus Abreu tried to ask Neném’s daughter out and was rejected.

From a distance, Soraia caught her ass and was curious about the jealousy attack. Next Monday (6) , the student will stir the rival even more.

She, Tigger and Tina will do group work at Rose’s son’s house (Barbara Cohen), and the girl will hit on the young man with a straight face. Jealous, the character played by Agnes Brichta will be forced to put up with the embarrassing scene as she rejected the boy before.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#83 – TV News Award: Best of the Year in Soap Operas!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.