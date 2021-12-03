Fábio Carille leaves future open at Santos and talks about Willian and Bauermann, possible reinforcements | saints

Santos coach Fábio Carille received the report from the gee, spoke about his future at the club and analyzed possible reinforcements for the club: forward Willian, from Palmeiras, and defender Eduardo Bauermann, from América-MG. Sunday, at Esporte Espetacular, watch the complete interview with the coach.

The alvinegro commander didn’t want to nail the hiring of anyone, but he praised the pair.

– With Willian, I had the pleasure of working together at Corinthians. He arrived at the club in 2010 and stayed until 2012, if I’m not mistaken. About Eduardo, the club has been talking since I got here. I don’t know if you are already hired or not. We looked when we faced America-MG, you can add if you come. Willian, in addition to being professional and quality, can add to these boys and give support, the boys need that. He is a wonderful person. I know it well. If it happens, it will be a very big gain for Santos – said Carille.

More about Santos:

+ Carille still has doubts about facing Flamengo

+ Santos bets on Dracena to have William

1 of 2 Fábio Carille, Santos coach, in an interview with ge — Photo: Bruno Giufrida Fábio Carille, Santos coach, in an interview with ge — Photo: Bruno Giufrida

The defender’s bond with Coelho ends at the end of the season and has not been renewed. The situation with Willian is a little more complex. The 35-year-old lost ground over the course of the year with coach Abel Ferreira at Palmeiras, but has a contract until the end of 2022 and is considered an important player for his behind-the-scenes leadership. Even so, Peixe intends to invest.

Virtually free from the risk of relegation to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Fábio Carille, whose contract ends only in December 2022, has avoided talking about the future. He says that he intends to end the year of Peixe’s suffering with dignity, only then to seal his permanence in the Baixada.

– I haven’t been able to think about it yet. We say: “Do you think being a coach is easy?” Staying away from everyday life, the need to be calm and clear with everyone, having a lighter environment… I felt I needed to lighten up. Here, there are professionals with years of service and who are from Santos, they feel. With a clear head, we can see the loaded environment and fix it. Just think: since the defeat in the Libertadores final, it’s only been a stick. So it’s important to be on a daily basis showing your face, giving a smile, with our way of being. I still couldn’t think about the future. When I want to think about 2022, I still think about 2021. Until I’m free, I won’t be able to think about it.