Failure to detect coronavirus gene led to discovery of Ômicron variant

SAO PAULO – The Ômicron variant of the coronavirus has undergone so many mutations that one of the factors that led to its discovery in South Africa was the inability of diagnostic tests to detect the stretch of genetic material that encodes the Spike protein, responsible for the pathogen’s entry into the cell.

Ômicron: Find out about the five symptoms of the new coronavirus variant

The story of the discovery of the new strain of Sars-CoV-2, which took place over a period of 20 days, was recounted this week in a report by the South African TV channel News24, which revealed how the first infected samples were collected in the city of Pretoria raised suspicions of the emergence of a new variant at the beginning of last November, until its announcement at the end of the month.

In Brazil:Distrito Federal confirms two cases of the new Ômicron variant

The initial discovery was made by Alicia Vermeulen, a scientist at a private diagnostic testing network, Lancet Laboratories, who suspected the absence of the Spike protein gene in some samples. Common genetic tests for coronaviruses do not sequence the entire genome of the pathogen, and choose some essential stretches to make the detection process more practical. As one of these excerpts was missing from eight samples she had received (the first one on November 4th), she decided to forward the material for full analysis at other company facilities.

According to the Reuters news agency, who analyzed the sequence of the virus in the Lancet was Raquel Viana, the company’s scientific director. In the eight samples sequenced on Nov. 19, the virus had so many mutations in the Spike protein that she thought it was a mistake.

The sequences were then sent to a public institution in South Africa, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), led by scientist Túlio de Oliveira, who performed an independent sequencing of the samples, over the weekend of the 21st and 22nd. The result was the same, and the suspicion that the virus in the samples was a worrying variant was soon reinforced by data on the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Pretoria region that week.

According to Bloomberg news agency, the bad news was communicated to the South African Health Department on the 24th, and the virus’s genetic sequencing data were deposited the same day in the GISAID network, which monitors variants. On the same day, scientists from other countries had already raised concerns, and on the 25th, the emergence of Ômicron was announced to the public by the South African government.

The fact that the virus was detected in Pretoria does not mean, say scientists, that the virus emerged in South Africa. As the country inherited a scientific tradition of molecular biology due to research into HIV and tuberculosis, it had surveillance and sequencing infrastructure. for a relatively quick discovery of the new variant.

According to health authorities in the country, the first cases, detected in younger patients, did not cause serious illness or death. Everything suggests, however, that the variant is even more transmissible and was responsible for the recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country. A collective effort is now underway to assess whether the strain of the virus is more aggressive, whether it can escape the immunity generated by vaccines, and whether it is more severe in older patients.