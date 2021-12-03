Fall in GDP puts Brazil in last positions among 38 countries

The Brazilian economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter between July and September. According to data released on Thursday (2/12) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) dropped 0.1% over the previous quarter, already discounting the effects of seasonality.

Among the 38 countries that have already released figures for the third quarter, the Brazilian GDP is only higher than that of Mexico (-0.4%), Indonesia (-0.6%), Japan (-0.8% ) and Australia (-1.9%).

Two Latin American countries are at the top of the list, occupying second and third places: Colombia, with an increase of 5.7% of GDP in the third quarter, compared to the second, and Chile, with a growth of 4.9%, in the same comparison.

