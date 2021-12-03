Fall in GDP puts Brazil in last positions among 38 countries

3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, In addition to Brazil, four other countries were in the red in the 3rd quarter, according to data from the OECD

The Brazilian economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter between July and September. According to data released on Thursday (2/12) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) dropped 0.1% over the previous quarter, already discounting the effects of seasonality.

Among the 38 countries that have already released figures for the third quarter, the Brazilian GDP is only higher than that of Mexico (-0.4%), Indonesia (-0.6%), Japan (-0.8% ) and Australia (-1.9%).

Two Latin American countries are at the top of the list, occupying second and third places: Colombia, with an increase of 5.7% of GDP in the third quarter, compared to the second, and Chile, with a growth of 4.9%, in the same comparison.

The strongest rise in Colombian GDP was already expected, a recovery from the 2.5% drop observed in the second quarter – this was attributed, in turn, to restrictions taken in that period as measures to control the pandemic and to the wave of protests that were taking place. extended for more than a month, between April and June.

Growth came, however, stronger than indicated by statistical models, and placed the Colombian economy above the pre-pandemic level.

In a report sent to clients, the economist for emerging markets at Capital Economics, Nikhil Sanghani, assesses that the country has managed to recover from the crisis at a stronger pace than others in the region, and estimates growth of 9.5% for GDP 2021, more than double the projection for Brazil, of 4.5%.

The expectation for Chile’s growth is even higher, 12% in the closed year. The economist emphasizes, however, that it is unlikely that the country will be able to maintain the pace of progress next year.

One of the reasons is the likely loss of breath in domestic consumption – on the one hand, due to the exhaustion of the effects of the withdrawal rounds on pensions approved by the Legislative, and, on the other, due to the beginning of a cycle of interest increase by the Bank Chilean Central. On October 13th, the monetary authority raised the base rate from 1.5% to 2.75%, the biggest increase in 20 years, designed to try to curb the rise in inflation.

On another front, according to the report, the slowdown in China should also have a relevant impact for the country, which is a major copper exporter.

In relation to Brazil, the general expectation of consultants and financial institutions is not a reversal of the weak performance observed in the third quarter. The expectation for the fourth quarter is again of “pibinho” and, for 2022, preliminary estimates indicate the possibility of stagnation and even a downturn in the economy.

The scenario of inflation and high interest rates should continue to negatively impact domestic consumption, which is already suffering from high unemployment and the retraction in average income shown by the Continuous National Survey of Samples by Household (PNAD).

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Forecasts for 2022 continue to signal weak performance of the Brazilian economy

The GDP of the third quarter

Among the numbers released by the IBGE this Thursday, the main negative highlights were industry, which was stagnant, and agriculture, which shrank 8% compared to the second quarter.

The result of industry in the third quarter was not worse because civil construction (one of the four subgroups that make up the sector within GDP) grew by 3.9%. The manufacturing industry, which includes segments such as footwear, metallurgy, electronics and chemical, contracted 1% compared to the second quarter.

The performance of agriculture, in turn, negatively surprised the estimates. XP’s macro team, for example, estimated a drop of 3.3% – well below the 8% drop actually observed.

In a report, XP economist Rodolfo Margato drew attention to the fact that many agricultural crops suffered significant declines in the period, including sugarcane, corn, cotton and coffee. Some were heavily affected by the drought that marked 2021 and the severe frosts in June and July.

In the wake of the reopening provided by the advance in the vaccination program in the country, household consumption recovered and grew 0.9% over the second quarter, when it had retreated 0.2%. In Margato’s assessment, however, the result could have been even better, had it not been for the upward trajectory of inflation.