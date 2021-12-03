Family of victim of the fire in the Ninho calls Flamengo in court – 02/12/2021

Family members of Christian Esmério, one of the fatal victims of the Ninho do Urubu fire, sued Flamengo at the 33rd Civil Court of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice (TJ-RJ), asking for a total of R$8,440,000.00, with damages morals and pension. The goalkeeper’s family was the only one, so far, that has not reached an agreement with the club regarding the indemnity amount.

Yesterday (1), Rubro-Negro closed a common denominator with Rykelmo’s mother, until then the only case that was in the courts. In the current scenario, the board reached 10 resolutions in 11 negotiations. Information about the action of Esmério’s family was first published by the GE and confirmed by the UOL Sport.

“There are no doubts about the objective responsibility of the defendant club, which is even recognized by the defendant club, which made agreements to avoid the judicialization of the case.

As said, the defendant club held custody and surveillance of the children victimized in the tragic accident, who were housed in its premises, let us say, from the outset, without the slightest conditions for such and without the due legal authorizations for such“, says excerpt from the document.

Image: Instagram Play

In the document, it was pointed out that there is no case similar to that of the Nest of the Vultures in the Brazilian Courts. “The convergences of the case in question extrapolate the existing precedents in our justice, in view of the peculiarities of the case“.

In addition, the case of João Alberto, who, about a year ago, was murdered by security guards at one of the supermarkets of the Carrefour chain was cited as an example for calculating the indemnity value. “It opted to close an agreement with Mr. João Aberto’s family for the amount of R$5,200,000.00 (five million and two hundred thousand reais)“.

Sought, Rodrigo Dunshee, vice president General and Legal of Rubro-Negro, regretted the move, but stated that the club is “maintaining consistency”. The director assured that the summit is open to dialogue with Christian’s family:

“We cannot be unfair to all the 25 families that we made agreements with, especially the nine of our 10 athletes who lost their lives. We are maintaining consistency within the standards that were made in the last agreements. We regret the action (because we understand that it is worse for everyone) and we remain open to talk. I have affection for this family and they know we are always here to talk.”

In the fire in the Vulture’s Nest, which took place in February 2019, 10 young people died and another three were injured.