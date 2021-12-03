Fans are injured during Rooster party in downtown Belo Horizonte | Minas Gerais

THE athletic party which was started after the victory of Atlético-MG, on Thursday night (2), in Belo Horizonte, left at least two injured by fireworks, in addition to victims with others wounds , like stabbing a man.

two fans went rescued with injuries to the body caused by bombs and rockets.

Second balance sheet of the Corps of Firefighters from Minas Gerais, from 18:00 on Thursday until 6:00 on this Friday, were attended at least 17 occurrences related to the celebrations of the victory of the Rooster, all in Central region of Belo Horizonte.

“Among the nature of triggers, firefighters attended to cases of sudden illness, three victims of sprained ankles, victims of bottles and sticks, vehicle collisions, two tree fires, good as guidance to people who felt bad during the celebrations”, says the statement.

According to the Emergency Medical Care Service (Samu), the first fan he was injured around 9:20 pm, at Praça Raul Soares, in the Center. The boy was injured by the try to release a rocket, which exploded in his hand.

At the Headquarters of Atlético, located on Avenida Olegário Maciel, in the Lourdes neighborhood, in the Center-South region, a fan did you hurt yourself when being hit by fireworks.

A vehicle from the Transport and Transit Company of Belo Horizonte (BHTrans) provided assistance and referred the victim to the Hospital Socor, in the Barro Preto district, in the same region.

The people who were injured were initially taken to the area of isolation. Cases of fans with feet and arms bruised from cuts, in addition to other incidents of injuries caused by bottles.

Hospital João XXIII did not disclose the number of visits during the celebration, but professionals informed that in less than five hours of partying, at least two people have checked in serious condition.

The Military Police patrols in various areas of the capital to contain riots and possible confusion.

