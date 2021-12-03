Fans question backstage clip of Luísa Sonza naked: ‘Vão censor’ | People

Marcelo de Assis Fans question behind the scenes of a video by Luísa Sonza pelada: ‘Will it be censored?’

The singer Luísa Sonza’s next release will come in a week, but fans are already excited: this Thursday, the artist published a behind-the-scenes video of the video for “ANACONDA *o*~~~” which generated comments on the internet. In the passage, she appears half naked, with her breasts exposed in a bathtub, sensualizing with several snakes, which even poop on the artist’s face.

In the comments, some fans laughed at the unusual situation involving the snakes, others drew attention to the detail that the video could be censored on video platforms if she appeared showing her breasts. Passionate, they were willing to defend the artist if that happened. See the video:

“Woman like you managed to keep it so close to your nose,” asked one fan, referring to the poop the snake made on the artist’s face. “They’ll censor your clip,” says another comment.

The song “ANACONDA *o*~~~” will be released on December 8th, and the video will come a day later, on the 9th. The track is part of the album Doce 22, released this year by the singer, but is still not known by the public. That’s because when the CD was released, Luísa saved three songs as a surprise for the future: the first one, called “Fugitivos :)” was recorded in partnership with Jão.

The singer’s most recent work, “Doce 22”, was the most listened to pop album in 2021, on the Spotify Brazil platform. During the promotion of “ANACONDA *o*~~~”, pictures of a snake in the city of São Paulo were spread.

On social media, Luísa answered questions from fans about the track. According to her, the investment in the music video was almost R$ 1 million. She informed that the song has excerpts in Portuguese and Spanish, as well as references to rapper Nicki Minaj, who has a song with the same name. The artist also said it was “one of the most challenging clips she’s ever recorded.”