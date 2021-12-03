Farewell to Renato, who recommended Abel to Palmeiras and Ceará midfielder at Flamengo: the latest in football today (2) | fans

Credit: Disclosure/Ceará

A few days after being fired from Flamengo’s technical command, Renato Gaúcho spoke for the first time on social networks and said goodbye to the club saying it was a “dream come true”. Still in Fla, a rumor emerged this Thursday that the club is interested in hiring defensive midfielder Fernando Sobral, a highlight of Ceará in the last two years.

Another highlight of the day was the revelation by the president of Palmeiras Maurício Galiotte that Anderson Barros, the club’s football director, was responsible for nominating the name of Abel Ferreira to the club last season.

Does it fit on your team? Abel Hernández will leave Fluminense and will be free in the market

Fluminense had been deciding whether or not to renew with the Uruguayan, but the high salary, which is around R$400,000, had already ruled out the athlete from joining the club for 2022. Now with the decision of Abel Hernández himself, the parties should close the negotiations.

Undefined at Palmeiras, Felipe Melo has five interested teams; see which ones

Midfielder has a contract ending with Verdão on December 31st, but he has already said that he intends to renew.

Renato Gaúcho manifests for the first time after Flamengo’s resignation

“I close another cycle here. We all have dreams to be conquered and training Flamengo was one of mine. I conquered it in a way that I would like, however, there was no lack of determination and commitment to try to come out with the conquests that we were hoping for”, wrote Renato on social networks.

Ball market: Ceará midfielder, Fernando Sobral enters Flamengo’s crosshairs

The information was disclosed by Julio Miguel Neto, who works as a sports journalist on the ‘Paparazzo Rubro-negro’ channel, on Youtube.

Galiotte reveals who indicated the signing of Abel Ferreira to Palmeiras

“Our idea was to seek a different concept of work from what we had experienced so far. The first name that Abel Ferreira spoke was Anderson Barros, our football director. After analyzing all the characteristics that we passed, he arrived at the name of Abel Ferreira. He said, ‘Look, he brings all these definite premises together,’ said Galiotte.

Gallardo presents an offer to Flamengo and the club makes its decision; see the values

“Flamengo sought out a Gallardo representative trying to find out about the salary request. There are 5 million dollars (about R$ 28 million reais) tax free for him alone. Approximately R$ 2 million per month, which would make him the highest paid coach in the history of Brazilian football”, revealed journalist Jorge Nicola.

Mercado da Bola: Cruzeiro plans to hire a defender for 2022

The club from Minas Gerais is about to hire defender Mateus Silva, 26, who played in the last Series C for Ituano and was a starter in the team’s accession to the second division. The information was published by Rádio Itatiaia.

Will stay? Deyverson businessman recalls failed negotiation with Chinese club and talks about renewal with Palmeiras

“Palmeiras didn’t tell us (about renewal), but I think it wasn’t the time to pursue this type of conversation, he was fighting for all the competitions and things have their moment. He has a six-month contract, let’s look for the best option for the next few years,” said the 16 shirt manager.