Farm 13: Rico exposes alleged manipulation of production and signal is cut

Rico Melquiades (photo: Playback/Record TV)

This week,



Rich Melquiades



commented on an alleged manipulation in



The Farm 13,



made by the production of the reality show. The influencer explained that there must be a method to keep the audience. Soon after, he suggested that the production could cut the signal from the cameras when something relevant occurs, to be able to show only the edition, which is televised.

“Or, sometimes, it’s like this: If we’re talking about the production, they decide to take it out… they put the camera elsewhere. Got it?”,



affirmed



Rich



. At the time of the conversation, the signal from the camera that was recording it was cut off.

Recently, he had already detonated the production of the program when he questioned the delay of the rural reality team to carry out activities with pedestrians.



Dayane Mello





and



MC GUI



they were talking about it when the farmer of the week joined the conversation to agree with the participants.

“If it’s an hour, say it’s an hour, pow. You won’t play with us, no”,



detonated, looking into a mirror. After that, the digital influencer even compared his participation in the attraction of the bishop’s station



Edir Macedo



with the make out program



On vacation with the ex,



gives



MTV



.

“[Na MTV] we didn’t look like that with us, no. It’s not because it’s worth R$1.5 million, you can paint and embroider with our face, no” Rich Melquiades

A few minutes later, the participants returned to comment on the game’s delay to start the dynamic. However, calmer, the humorist insinuated that maybe they had some problem.



“Something must have happened”,



he reflected thoughtfully.