Fátima Bernardes and Zeca Pagodinho take office at the Brazilian Academy of Culture · TV News

On Wednesday night (1st), presenter Fátima Bernardes and samba dancer Zeca Pagodinho were sworn in at ABC (Brazilian Academy of Culture) as new immortals. They are among the 50 artists selected to represent the most diverse segments of Brazilian art, such as theater, music, television and cinema.

The ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Cesgranrio Foundation, in Rio de Janeiro, and among those awarded were actors Lilia Cabral, Christiane Torloni, Elisa Lucinda, Eriberto Leão and Ney Latorraca. The choreographer Carlinhos de Jesus and the dancer Ana Botafogo are also among the inductees.

The new academics were honored with a uniform, clothing made in burgundy and gold, by the Zuzu Angel Institute, and a medallion, made by artists Welton Moraes and Victor Zott.

On her Instagram, Fátima Bernardes thanked the appointment and highlighted that she will take over the chair of Hebe Camargo (1929-2012). “Yesterday I saw the birth of the Brazilian Academy of Culture. What’s more, I became an academic. What a joy to be among so many important names in the arts. Each of the 50 founding members has a patron. Mine is the presenter Hebe Camargo. What a responsibility!” , wrote the presenter.

“Thank you, Professor Carlos Alberto Serpa, for the initiative and for the invitation you made me. And thank you, mother, for always being with me in important moments”, thanked the journalist.

Zeca Pagodinho made an early toast to the National Samba Day, celebrated this Thursday (2), and posted a video drinking beer during the ceremony. “Long live the samba dancers, who revere their ancestral heritage in samba circles, whether in crowded concerts, gyms, pubs and communities in this Brasilzão!”, wrote the singer in his Instagram post.

Christiane Torloni published her speech on social media, in which she pays a special tribute to Marília Pêra (1943-2015). “Occupying Marília Pêra’s chair is an indescribable honor, as she left an indelible mark on me. I debuted in theater in 1979, when she debuted as a director. I will courageously dedicate myself to fight for Brazilian culture. I already take the opportunity to propose the reopening Teatro Villa Lobos,” said the actress.

The new academics are : Zeca Pagodinho, Elza Soares, Fátima Bernardes, Lucy Barreto, Luis Carlos Barreto, Beth Serpa, Margareth Padilha, Hilde Angel, Carlos Tufvesson, Carlos Alberto Serpa, Eduardo Barata, Marcelo Calero, Ricardo Cravo Albin, Leandro Bellini, Claudio Magnavita, Myrian Dauelsberg, Dom Orani Tempesta, Gonçalo Ivo, Mário Mariano, Marli Azeredo, Isaac Karabtchevsky, Carol Murta Ribeiro, Fernando Portari, Lilia Cabral, Christiane Torloni, Rosa Maria Murtinho, Beth Goulart, Stepan Nercessian, Ney Latorraca, Wolf Maia, Eriberto Leão, Vera Tostes, Gabriel Chalita, Nélida Pinon, Roberto Halbouti, Arno Wehling, Marcos Vilaça, Arnaldo Niskier, Domicio Proença, Walcyr Carrasco, Elisa Lucinda, João Kleber, Ana Botafogo, Dalal Achar, Débora Colker, Carlinhos de Jesus and Newton Cunha.

