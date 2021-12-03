Fátima Bernardes has a fight with Globo’s director in the studio

The atmosphere warmed up between Fátima Bernardes and Globo. According to Alessandro Lobianco, from A Tarde é Sua, the presenter tapped her year-end schedule in a recording this Thursday (2/12) and Globo executives were called to calm the spirits in the studio. According to the collaborator of Sônia Abrão’s program, the journalist wanted to take a vacation from December 6th, which was not accepted by the network. The information is from the column The Best of TV, from the website metropolises.

The agreed, then, would be Fátima to stay live until December 22nd. The programs from December 23rd to 25th would be recorded from today. A replacement would do the live show from December 26th until January 17th, when she would return from vacation.

After the live meeting this Thursday, Fátima would record the program on December 22nd. Felipe Araújo was one of the guests. A few minutes before the recording, however, the end-of-year schedule arrived and Fátima started complaining again and stamped her foot that it would come out on Monday, the 6th, and would only return in January.

Executives were called and, by the time Lobianco went live, a meeting with Fátima’s presence was taking place at Estúdios Globo. According to a source of the journalist, a director of Globo says that William Bonner’s ex-wife should not return to command of the Meeting when he returns from vacation.