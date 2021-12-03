Faustão opens in January, but studio work starts now – Prisma

“Faustão na Band” has its premiere confirmed for January 17th, 20:30h, after “Jornal da Band”. On air from Monday to Friday, with duration of 2:15 am, every night featuring a different program. There will be “Perdidos”, pizza, freshmen, videocassettes and various formats, some purchased and others developed by their own production.

What’s new is that the studio work should start almost immediately, in a week or two at the most, with pilot recordings, pre-lights, and other necessary tests, but still without the presence of its presenter.

Fausto’s commitment to Globo will end on the last day of this year and only then will he be free to fully dedicate himself to the new challenge.

But even without him everything is going according to plan.

What time!

In one of these tragic works of fate, yesterday, during the first break of “Um Lugar ao Sol”, immediately after the vareio he took from Grêmio, a 30 seconds of São Paulo came on Globo with the invitation: “Seja Sócio Torcedor”.

Who qualifies?

New woman

Under the care of her plastic surgeon, in Fortaleza, singer Simone, from the duo with her sister Simaria, in addition to other procedures, is already 16 kilos thinner. Tuned cool.

“I had everything done right. I’m leaving here again”, she revealed to a mutual friend.

Journalism

Last night, after working all day and minutes before “Expresso CNN Brasil”, the editor-in-chief of the newspaper, Gabriela Delman, was informed of her resignation from CNN Brasil.

She and Monalisa Perrone, the newspaper’s presenter, were communicated at the same time. Total outrage. It was there from the beginning. Former Globe.

different weights

In the midst of all this atmosphere of revolt, behind the scenes at CNN Brasil, it seems that, every day, this rather despicable treatment of women by the directors is being demonstrated.

The internal comment is that men, far worse, receive different care.

Globe lost

Globo, when deciding to transmit Bahia and Atlético MG to their respective states only, failed to show the decision of the national title to the whole of Brazil.

Rooster, turn, 3 to 2. Champion.

Production

Diego Guebel, in addition to advising Band, has been increasing the pace of production at his company, BoxFish.

Among the most recent accomplishments, the programs “Sandy + Chef”, by Sandy, and “The Cut”, with Alessandra Ambrósio, both for HBO Max.

Hello Hello

To define the situation of minister André Mendonça, who was about to be approved for a vacancy in the STF, Ana Flor, from GloboNews tried to summarize:

“The chance is of approval, because the chance of failure is small”. Was there any doubt?

Countdown

To people connected to “Modern Family” in Brazil, a warning: the series will be on Netflix until December 31st.

Soon after, it will be exclusive to the Star+ platform.

Special

This Friday, International Day for People with Disabilities, ESPN Brasail’s “SportsCenter” brings together the two greatest medalists in Brazilian Paralympic sport: Daniel Dias and André Brasil.

It airs at the end of the night, in the edition of Paulo Soares, Amigão e Antero Greco.

point 1

Claro TV, channel 500 from NET/Claro promises other news in the coming days. Soon, subscribers will receive sports content – football, motorsport…, and entertainment – music, cinema and e-games. Every afternoon, live.

Regarding the team of presenters, Helena Kalil and Letícia Datena already got it right. One for the football program and the other for motorsport.

point 2

Claro already has this entire process in production, which includes services from partner companies.

Bianca Amaral, commercial, and executive Márcio Moron, both ex-Fox Sports, are in charge of this project,

Most awarded

With a presentation by Zeca Camargo and Patrícia Rocha, on the 7th at noon, at Figueira Rubayat, the first award “BandNews Most Admired Brands” will enshrine the most remembered and recognized by Brazilians, the result of a survey carried out with more than two thousand people in all regions of the country.

The award is a partnership of BandNews TV and Band News FM.

Carnival

The TV Network! is wanting to resume the “Backstage of Carnival” now in 2022. There is already even a charge on the commercial department of the house, in order to make the project viable.

But it remains to be seen: will there be Carnival?

By the way

When it comes to Rede TV!, two important moves in your command:

Roberto Martins has just taken over as Production Director and the celebrated Celso Tavares, competent, is Programming.

Christmas special

On the 19th, a Sunday, Globo will air the special “Juntos A Magia Hoje 2”. This time, the challenge of the character Caio (Pedro Guilherme) is highlighted, in a search just before Christmas for the father he never knew.

Also in the cast, Jessica Ellen, Heloísa Jorge, Gabriely Mota and Fabrício Bolivaira.

family record

This Saturday, also known as tomorrow, the recording of the “Família Record” will take place, this time with a presentation by Igor Rickli and Carolina Ferraz.

In the list of participants: Adriane Galisteu, Ana Hickmann, Ângelo Paes Leme, Carlo Porto, Cesar Filho, Christina Lemos, Felipe Bronze, Juliano Laham, Luiz Bacci, Renata Alves, Roberto Cabrini, Rodrigo Faro, Sabrina Sato, Sérgio Aguiar and Ticiane Pinheiro .

Oh yes

On social networks, the joke of “whoever appears in Globo’s year-end vignette will no longer be fired this year” always appears. In fact, those who paid attention to institutional TV during the “Jornal Nacional”, Wednesday, heard in the narration that those who are there “are the talents we will see on Globo next year”.

That is, everyone under warranty.

Hits – Hits

• “Chocolate Party” is the theme of “The Farm” party this Friday…

• … The live will feature the participation of the duo “Marcos & Belutti”.

• There was the biggest stress on producing a podcast about jobs for the G1…

• … Stress with the right to pull the rug, according to information. Pretty nasty.

• Band’s “Sabor & Arte” channel, in partnership with Instituto Le Cordon Bleu, on the 8th, at 6 pm, at Shopping Cidade Jardim, organizes the “Talk & Taste” event…

• … With demonstration of techniques and finalization of recipes that will be served next.

• The program “Saúde & Você”, by Duda Rodrigues, which had seasons shown on RecordNews and Rede TV!, will debut at the beginning of the year on Band Vale…

• … The presenter is from Taubaté and is already closing partnerships with several doctors in the region for this new season.

• The recording of the musical series “O Coro: Sucesso Aqui Vou Eu” ended yesterday…

• … It is the work of Miguel Falabella and Cinha de Paula, produced by Formata, for Disney +.