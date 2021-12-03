Female team is robbed and athlete suffers sexual abuse in Piauí

Players from Abelhas Rainhas, a women’s soccer team from Piauí, went through moments of terror after being defeated by Fluminense-PI in the 3rd round of the State Championship. Upon leaving the Lindolfo Monteiro stadium, in Teresina, the bus was hijacked by robbers carrying a knife. Only two athletes were in the vehicle and one of them was sexually abused. The club’s president, Kitéria Alves, had her purse taken in the action.

Police officers who were doing security inside the stadium were called and even started a chase, frustrating the criminals’ plans, who, however, managed to escape. The director’s documents and money were abandoned by the pair and recovered by the police.

“We were keeping all the balls on the bus when the two thugs showed up and stole my bag. They went straight into the bus, which only had two athletes. One escaped and the other ended up arrested and abused, was intimately touched by a It was all very fast because the police soon appeared and they fled. We were very sad and terrified by what happened. Mainly by the athlete who was touched, which revolted us a lot,” president Kitéria Alves told UOL Sport.

Abelhas Rainhas is the only team outside of Teresina that competes in the Piauiense Women’s Championship. The team is based in Picos and faces 300 kilometers in each match, as all duels are held in the capital. According to the president, there was a reality check and the feeling that something much worse could have happened.

“We are from far away (Picos), a city in the interior, and there aren’t these things like that. There’s robbery and such, but nothing that violent. So we don’t even know how to react. Many ran, others were paralyzed. If they had been armed. it could have been much worse, there could have been a lot of blood. They really wanted to take everyone’s cell phone, but the police arrived quickly and couldn’t,” added Kitéria.

According to the Piauí Federation, security will be reinforced when the teams leave after the incident. The Women’s State Championship is held in a single venue and all matches take place at the Lindolfo Monteiro stadium, in the center of Teresina.

O UOL Sport contacted the Piauí Security Secretariat, which said the statement on the case should be made by the Civil Police, which, in turn, did not respond to the contact until the publication of the report.

See the complete note from the Federation of Piauí after the event:

The Football Federation of Piauí informs that it follows all security protocols inside the sports squares where its competitions are held and that outside the stadiums, security is the responsibility of the State.

In the case in question, which took place on the night of this Wednesday (1), there was a garrison of the Military Police at the Lindolfo Monteiro Stadium. As soon as he learned that the fact was happening, the PM-PI that was inside the stadium promptly responded to the incident, even running after the criminals, firing firearms in the air, but unfortunately, he was unable to arrest any of them.

During the flight, the bandits dropped the bag of the leader who had been taken by assault, and as soon as it was recovered, it was returned to its owner.

The FFP clarifies that it has always strived for the safety of everyone involved in the games in all the facilities of the sports squares in the State, but unfortunately, outside the stadiums, we are all subject to the insecurity that prevails in our society.

The FFP also informs that it is providing and requesting from the PM-PI the reinforcement so that on match days it can put police in the surroundings of the stadiums to try to curb unpleasant acts similar to what happened.

Finally, we would like to inform you that the games on next Thursday (9) – valid for the last round of the Piauiense Women – will be played at the following times:

4 pm – Queen Bees x Tiradentes

18h – Teresina x Fluminense

Yours sincerely,

Piauí Football Federation